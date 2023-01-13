Over the final three minutes of the contest Tuesday night, Belgrade’s players displayed plenty of grit and determination. Prior to that, however, they struggled in the Belgrade Special Events Center en route to a fourth consecutive loss.

Not only were the Panthers outrebounded by Great Falls CMR, they struggled throughout the contest shooting from the field as well as the free throw line. The end result was a 51-35 Eastern AA defeat.

Kylee Campbell

Belgrade senior Kylee Campbell, left, tries to dribble around a Great Falls CMR defender Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

