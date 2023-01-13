Over the final three minutes of the contest Tuesday night, Belgrade’s players displayed plenty of grit and determination. Prior to that, however, they struggled in the Belgrade Special Events Center en route to a fourth consecutive loss.
Not only were the Panthers outrebounded by Great Falls CMR, they struggled throughout the contest shooting from the field as well as the free throw line. The end result was a 51-35 Eastern AA defeat.
“The last three minutes there was kind of how we should have been playing the whole entire game,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Last three minutes everybody was playing hard, everybody was working, but it took 28 minutes to get to that point. We got to find a way to get everybody involved all the time and start executing.”
The Rustlers (2-4, 1-2 Eastern AA) led wire-to-wire after scoring the first seven points of the contest, but Belgrade remained within striking distance until early in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers closed out the first quarter on a 5-0 run to trim the deficit to three, 10-7. Then they were within 12-9 early in the second quarter following a bucket by sophomore Madi Simon.
While Great Falls CMR took an 11-point lead into halftime, the Panthers got with seven, 27-20, early in the second half on scores by Olivia Wegner and Khloey Robinson. But the Rustlers broke the game open early in the final frame with a 10-2 run.
Macie Wheeler, a 5-11 forward, did much of the damage for Great Falls CMR. The junior scored a game-high 21 points, including a 3-pointer.
With Sarah Gillihan and Kayla Meynders each out of the lineup with injuries, the Panthers had no answer for Wheeler in the paint. The juniors provide some much needed height down low, and are expected to miss significant time.
Still, Nolte felt her team could have given a better effort on the boards.
“It kind of came down to an effort thing,” she said. “We just got kind of complacent. We were waiting for somebody else to get it and they got their first.”
Wegner finished with a team-high 13 points and Robinson had eight, but Belgrade never found a rhythm offensively and shot just 5 of 22 from the line.
“It’s just that mental toughness piece that we’re working on,” Nolte said of the free throw shooting.
Belgrade (1-6, 0-3 Eastern AA) returns to action Saturday at Great Falls.