Belgrade Panthers

Billings West scored the first eight points of the game and led wire-to-wire in a first round victory against Belgrade at the Eastern AA Divisional Thursday at Great Falls High School.

The Golden Bears capitalized on a slow start by Belgrade to take a 22-7 lead after the first quarter en route to a 67-33 victory. Three Billings West players scored in double figures by game’s end.

