Billings West scored the first eight points of the game and led wire-to-wire in a first round victory against Belgrade at the Eastern AA Divisional Thursday at Great Falls High School.
The Golden Bears capitalized on a slow start by Belgrade to take a 22-7 lead after the first quarter en route to a 67-33 victory. Three Billings West players scored in double figures by game’s end.
“Got some fire midway in the second (quarter) with Isabelle (Blossom) and Leila (Mamangun) started hitting,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “West is so dang tall, took us a bit to stop trying to go over the top.”
Mamangun scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. She finished with five 3’s in the contest after connecting on three more in the second half.
Hayli Milliron and Khloey Robinson each had five points for the Panthers, while Olivia Wegner chipped in with four.
Billings West (16-2) was led by Sydney Pierce, who tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Pierce and Layla Baumann also reached double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Bears advanced to semifinals, while Belgrade (2-17) plays a loser-out game against Billings Senior at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The Broncs lost to Great Falls, 42-33, in other first round action.