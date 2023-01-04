Belgrade tipped off the new year by winning its first game of the season Tuesday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Tre’Vion Randle and Taylor Tvedt combined for 23 points in leading the Panthers to a 47-33 non-conference victory against Missoula Sentinel.
“Can't say enough about our energy and how hard the kids played for me tonight,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “Very proud of my team's effort as it was phenomenal.”
Belgrade led 13-7 after the first quarter and then stretched its lead to 14 by halftime. The Panthers pulled away in the third quarter after outscoring Missoula Sentinel 13-4 in the frame.
Daniel Marinko and Kade Schlauch each contributed nine points for Belgrade, while the Knights were led by Blake Taft, who scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.
“Incredibly proud of our continued improvement and I'm so happy for our kids to be able to get a win prior to conference play,” Powers said. “We still have a ton to work on and will get back to practice tomorrow and continue with our process headed into conference play.”
Belgrade (1-3) returns to action Thursday with its conference opener at Bozeman.
Belgrade 47, Missoula Sentineal 33
Sentinel 7 2 4 20 - 33
Belgrade 13 10 13 11 - 47
MISSOULA SENTINEL - Brady Rupert 1 0-0 3, Blake Taft 4 0-0 8, Luke Allison 0 0-0 0, Evan Richardson 1 0-2 3, Eli Iverson 1 0-0 2, Riley Allen 1 1-3 3, Randall Parker 0 0-0 0, Patrick Sale1 3-6 5, Vincent Lincoln 1 0-03, Skyler Chalmers 1 1-2 3, Heller Schweyen 2 0-1 4, Jackson Kroeger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-14 33.