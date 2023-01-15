...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at
lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
While Belgrade put together a furious second half rally Saturday, a tough first quarter ultimately doomed the team in a league loss to Great Falls.
The Bison outscored Belgrade 25-8 over the first eight minutes of the contest en route to a 56-47 Eastern AA victory. It’s the fifth consecutive loss for the Panthers, who fall to 0-4 in league play.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter, but we made a great run right out of halftime and showed some grit. We got within 10 quick with a big three from Leila (Mamangun),” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “We did a better job of containing number 5 (Ashlyn Jones) and adjusting. The girls could have given up, but they fought all the way to the last second.”
Jones, a 5-6 senior guard, scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the first half. Eleven of those points came in the first quarter.
While Belgrade trailed 38-20 at halftime, Mamangun gave the team a spark in the third quarter by burying a pair of 3’s. The Panthers also got a big performance from Olivia Wegner, who scored a game-high 25 with 14 points coming in the second half.
“I am proud of they way Liv fought till the end,” said Nolte. “She showed her teammates that we can fight from a deficit and get within 10 points by not giving up.”
Mamangun finished with nine points and seven Panthers scored in the contest. Defensively, Nolte noted the effort of seniors Khloey Robinson and Abbie Morin.
“Khloey and Abbie played great D shutting down number 5 and 25 (Dani Senger) in the second half,” she said. “We will keep fighting.”
Belgrade (1-7) is back in action Tuesday hosting Billings Senior.