While the end result was a sixth consecutive loss Thursday night for Belgrade, it felt like a victory in many aspects. Thus, the mood was upbeat when players and coaches emerged from the locker room after the match.
The Panthers rallied from a 2-0 match deficit to force a fifth set and were on the verge of winning the contest before Billings Skyview rallied before raucous homecoming crowd in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“That’s the best volleyball that I’ve seen them play so far,” Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy said. “They played fantastic.”
Skyview (5-7, 2-5 Eastern AA) won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-17 before the Panthers won the next two 25-20, 25-23. Belgrade appeared to have the fifth in hand after taking a 13-6 lead, but the Falcons rallied to win 16-14.
The Panthers committed three errors and two net violations down the stretch in the fifth set, which aided Skyview’s rally. And, as the lead dwindled, play became hesitant on Belgrade’s side of the net.
“When the other team started getting a little bit of a run on us and the girls knew that it was all or nothing in that last set, they started to hesitate a little bit instead of just going up and swinging away at it,” said Murphy. “They started tipping and pushing, and got a little bit nervous, and that’s when you can’t (do that). You got to go out and bring it in that fifth set.”
Belgrade (4-8, 1-6 Eastern AA) took control of the fifth set thanks to a 9-1 run that was sparked by three consecutive aces from Kylee Campbell. But after outside hitter Josie Blazina rotated off the court, the offense sputtered and did not score again down the stretch.
“I think we were just focusing too much on not messing up to where we weren’t focusing enough about our good things that were going on,” Blazina, who watched Skyview score 10 of final 11 points of the fifth set from the bench, said.
Blazina was a major factor in the team’s rally, tallying a career-high 21 kills. The sophomore noted how the team has remained focused and determined to improve.
“We really are pushing so hard to keep our highs high,” Blazina said, “so we can get right back up after the lows.”
Belgrade took leads of 9-2 and 7-4 to begin the first and second sets, respectively. But the Falcons rallied and then finished strong in each of those games thanks in part to the hitting of Jordan Olson-Keck and the serving of Brooke Berry. The duo was also a key factor in the fifth set, which concluded with a kill by Berry.
Playing with the lead is something Murphy acknowledged the Panthers need to work on.
“The girls are learning to adjust to the other team. We get comfortable and then they stop adjusting and the other team catches up and they remember they have to keep reading the other team. They’re not just going to give us the same ball every time,” she said. “The higher game IQ’s that they get the better that that’s going to get for us.”
Tayler Thomas and Rhea Zahller finished with nine and seven kills, respectively, for Belgrade, while Tycelee Bowler had 30 digs.
The Panthers return to action Saturday at a tournament in Helena.