...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...All of North Central and Southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
For the second time in less than a week Ta’Veus Randle broke a school record. But, once again, it was not enough to lift Belgrade to a victory on the road.
Randle, who set a single game record with eight 3’s in a nine-point loss at Billings Senior Feb. 17, tallied a game and career-high 38 points Tuesday in an 80-69 Eastern AA defeat to Gallatin. The senior finished with seven 3’s and was 7 of 7 from the free throw line.
The Panthers (5-12, 3-10 Eastern AA) took a 31-30 lead into halftime, but Gallatin shifted momentum midway through the third on a traditional three-point play by Eli Hunter to trim the deficit to one. Then Hunter buried a 3 less than a minute later for the go-ahead score.
The Raptors (9-8, 7-6 Eastern AA) held on from there to defeat Belgrade for the first time in its two-year program history.
“We played tremendous tonight and kudos to Gallatin for doing the same,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “The game was absolutely worth the price of admission.”
While Randle scored 19 of his points in the second half to keep the Panthers within striking distance, Powers noted an error in judgment contributed to the loss.
“Hindsight in coaching is 20-20,” he said. “Tonight I stayed in a zone I should have gotten out of and it hurt us. We haven’t manned very often this year and I didn’t pull the trigger when I obviously should’ve done so.”
Hunter was just as impressive as Randle, scoring a team-high 30 points. That includes five 3’s and going 9 of 9 from the line.
Tyler Nansel added 16 points for the Raptors, while Wyatt Russell had 16 for Belgrade.
The Panthers close out the regular season Thursday hosting league-leading Bozeman.