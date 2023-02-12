BILLINGS — Right before the third period started, Belgrade senior Carter Schmidt inhaled a deep breath.
It made sense based on what had transpired the previous two periods. Schmidt trailed early thanks to a near fall, with Billings West’s Jesse Aarness putting Schmidt on his back in the first period. Schmidt was nearly pinned again later, but recovered with a reversal and a takedown to go up 4-3.
“It’s just a mind reset,” Schmidt said. “I just got off my back. Granted, I put him on his back to retake the lead. But it was just like, ‘I just got put on my back and he just scored. I need to refresh, let the last two periods go and get what’s next.’”
With 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the Class AA 138-pound final, Aarness escaped to tie things up 4-4. But then Schmidt delivered the final blow, pinning Aarness to win his second state title (fall 5:15) Saturday at the Class AA tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Winning close — in arguably one of the best matches of the entire tournament — made it extra special.
“That one gave me that shot of adrenaline right there at the end that made me a lot more excited,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt won his first state title at last year’s tournament in the 126-pound division. Moving up a couple weight classes didn’t change much this time around, he said.
“At this point, I mean, I love wrestling and everything. But I expect to win,” Schmidt said. “I put in my work, I pay my dues and I just get out there and I show that’s what I want and that’s what I like.”
Schmidt also made sure to point to the “Belgrade” across the front of his singlet after his win, a product of his pride in this program.
The Panthers as a whole had a successful tournament, with junior Mason Gutenberger placing first (126 pounds), junior Nolan Brown placing second (113), freshman Cody Westlake placing third (103), sophomore Ben Rodgers placing third (205) and senior Logan Linn placing sixth (152). As a team, Belgrade placed seventh in Class AA with 132 points.
KyLee Lindsley also placed first in the girls tournament at 165 pounds.
Another display of Panther pride came during the Parade of Finalists before the all-class championship rounds Saturday. Both Schmidt and Gutenberger donned green bandanas, a piece of the state qualifying gift bags each wrestler received earlier in the week. Gutenberger said he didn’t know whose idea it was to wear them, but felt it fit the moment.
What also fit was Gutenberger winning by technical fall (15-0) over Great Falls CMR’s Landon De La Garza in the 126-pound final. Gutenberger said he was hoping for the quick pin, but it “always feels good to get a tech.”
This marked Gutenberger’s second title in a row, but he’s already hungry for No. 3 next season. After moving up from 120 to 126 this season, Gutenberger said he was dissatisfied with the level of competition. He added that he has his eyes on a few wrestlers that may determine which weight he competes at as a senior.
“Next year, I’m planning on going after the best,” Gutenberger said. “And I want to go out with a bang.”
In the meantime, Gutenberger made sure to celebrate this title. He grabbed a group photo — as well as a group hug — with Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston and Three Forks junior Cole Rogers after the match. Rogers won the Class B/C 120-pound final earlier in the championship round.
“I go with that Three Forks group to a lot of places,” Gutenberger said. “Me and Cole, we’ve wrestled with each other a long time.”
Gutenberger also said it’s going to be a “really weird experience” next season without several seniors. Schmidt added that it will be tough for the remaining group, but Belgrade is “really starting to step up” as a top program in Class AA.
“I think we have the best coaching staff in the state,” Schmidt said. “And I think we’ve got good feeder programs that are just going to keep feeding into the high school and we’re going to be a powerhouse these next couple of years.”
Lindsley claims first-ever title for Belgrade’s girls
For the first time in the program’s short three-year existence, Belgrade’s girls can now boast a state champion.
KyLee Lindsley became the first-ever female win in the finals Saturday to cap the State AA tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Norah Larson and Lindsley had reached championship matches over the past two years, but each lost in the finals. Thus, Belgrade head coach Bryce Weatherston noted it was “well overdue.”
Lindsley was a freshman a year ago, and Weatherston noted the big stage got the better of her.
“Last year she bought into the crowd and she got super nervous, so things like that (becoming the first girls champion) are probably the last thing I’d want to bring up to her to put anymore pressure on her,” said Weatherston. “But she’s put in the work and she knows that she’s wrestled on a much bigger stage, so this year the big difference I saw in her was her confidence.”
He added that Lindsley, who pinned all four of her opponents at 165, looked calm and collected throughout the weekend.
“The cool thing about this year is that girl that she beat (in the finals) was the girl that she had just lost to at divisional,” Weatherston said. “It was a good redemption match for her.”
Rylee Kogolshak, of Billings Senior, had pinned Lindsley in the finals of the divisional tournament. But Lindsley turned the tables at state and won by third period fall.
“We wrestled our match this time,” Weatherston said.
Belgrade’s other two wrestlers also tasted success, but did not place. Allie Murphy went 3-2 at 126 with a pair of pins, while Destiny Taylor was 1-2 at 120 with a pin.
“They wrestled well,” said Weatherston. “Every match that we lost they were right there til the end.”
Larson also qualified for state but did not compete due to an injury suffered at divisional. She’s the team’s lone senior.
— Belgrade News Sports Editor Dan Chesnet