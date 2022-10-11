While Belgrade head coach Todd Randall was pleased with the offensive chances his team was able to create, it failed to produce a goal in three Eastern AA losses.
The Panthers were shut out by Billings Senior, 5-0, Billings Skyview, 8-0, and Great Falls CMR, 2-0, during a stretch of three matches in six days that culminated Tuesday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.
Belgrade (0-13-0) has now been shut out in 11 of its 13 matches and has not scored a goal in its past nine — although there were a several near misses against Billings Skyview and Great Falls CMR.
“They’ve been playing overall really well the last few games. Seems like they’re connecting better,” said Randall. “Obviously we’re creating more opportunities, so tells you that we’re moving the ball up the field — got to finish.”
Tuesday the Rustlers got an unassisted goal by Jordan Clark in the 16th minute and then Clark assisted Allison Marr in the 67th minute.
Belgrade nearly tied the match in the first half when Karli Aitchison booted a high shot that went off the hands of an outstretched Lexi Heggen in goal. But the junior keeper was able to cover the rebound.
Late the second half senior forward Maggie Lappe had a handful of good looks, including in the 71st minute when she got a step behind two defenders. But her shot sailed above the crossbar and three others also missed their mark in the final 10 minutes.
Still, Randle credited his team for continuing to battle and producing offensive opportunities.
“Last game we actually created 13 chances and just didn’t put any in. Can’t win if we’re not scoring,” he said. “But we’re definitely creating a lot better now, which is good.”
Charlize Davis scored four goals for Billings Skyview on Saturday, while Cienna Soens had two. Rae Smart and Nala Pence rounded out the scoring for the Falcons.
Thursday, Belgrade held Billings Senior scoreless in the first half at home. But the Broncs erupted in the second, which included two goals by Bea Bentler. Bailey Wanberg, Payton Grover and Kendal Tucker each added a goal.
The Panthers will try to avoid the first winless season in program history when then wrap up the regular season Thursday hosting Billings West.