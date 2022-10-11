While Belgrade head coach Todd Randall was pleased with the offensive chances his team was able to create, it failed to produce a goal in three Eastern AA losses.

The Panthers were shut out by Billings Senior, 5-0, Billings Skyview, 8-0, and Great Falls CMR, 2-0, during a stretch of three matches in six days that culminated Tuesday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

Laryssa Matter

Belgrade keeper Laryssa Matter collides with Billings Senior’s Madison Treese (11) while making a save Thursday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

