Belgrade’s golf team experienced ups and downs at the season-opening Great Falls Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
Players lacked consistency, which is something Panthers head coach Mike Deming said the team will need to improve moving forward.
“We got to kind of gauge where everybody’s at,” Deming said. “There’s some really good players in the state this year and we’re going to have to be more consistent if we can challenge some of these individuals.”
Every Class AA program competed in the event, as well as Havre, and Belgrade’s girls finished ninth with a score of 854, while the boys were 12th with a 700. Billings West’s girls (661) and Gallatin’s boys (580) won the team titles.
Anthony Madison led Belgrade’s boys with a 161. The senior had rounds of 84 and 77 to place 27th.
“I thought Anthony Madison played well today. He had a nice day today. Bounced back from his score from yesterday, so he had a good day,” said Deming. “The rest of the guys are definitely going to have to find some places that they need to work on and make some gradual improvement.”
Jaxson Hinshaw and Jacob Maroney each finished with a 176, while Justin Garcia (187) and Colter Gee (201) rounded out the team.
Gallatin’s Justus Verge won the tournament with a 140 (69-71), while teammate Stevie Voigt (72-72—144) was second.
Belgrade’s girls were led by senior Bella Anderson and sophomore Leila Mamangun, who each carded a 210. Anderson had rounds of 102-108, while Mamangun improved on Day 2 with rounds of 110-100.
“I thought Bella Anderson, for her first varsity experience, she had a good tournament,” said Deming. “She’s never played for us before and for her to be thrown in there I thought she performed well. So I was excited to see that.”
Anderson, who is a standout on the tennis team, is a first-year player after transferring from out-of-state last year.
The girls were rounded out by Jordan Whitaker, Riley McMahon, and Brynn Butler, who had scores of 213, 221, and 231, respectively.
“The rest of the girls had some moments,” said Deming. “And everybody had some good holes and bad holes, so it’s just a matter of figuring out how to be more consistent.”
Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh won the girls title with a 153.
“It was a starting point,” said Deming. “We just got to get our feet wet, figure out where we’re at and how we’re going to get better.”
