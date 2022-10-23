THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Helena Police Department for Kathryn June Ulrich.
Kathryn left a group home in Helena on October 22nd 2022 on foot.
She has diagnosed mental health issues and requires medication.
Due to her mental health issues and the adverse weather, there is
concern for Kathryn's safety.
Kathryn is a 27 year old white female, with hazel eyes and brown
hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was
last seen wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch
style boots, a white or cream beanie hat, and she was carrying a
brown or leather duffel bag. She has a tattoo reading the word
June and a burn scar on her left wrist. She also has a tattoo of
vines on her right wrist, a tattoo of a woman's face on her thigh,
and she has pierced ears.
If you have any information about Kathryn, please call the Helena
Police Department at (406) 447-8461, or dial 9 1 1.
After upsetting Gallatin in a first round match of the State AA playoffs, Belgrade was shut out in the quarterfinals Friday.
Missoula Hellgate scored four first half goals en route to a 4-0 victory. It was just the second postseason match for Belgrade since moving up to Class AA in 2019.
Second-year Panthers head coach Dr. Robert Lemely said Missoula Hellgate took advantage of having home field.
“Their home turf field was longer and wider compared to our typical grass fields,” he said. “This suited Hellgate’s style of soccer very well to take advantage of play into the wide areas when they played out of the back, creating space for Hellgate to exploit in their midfield for their attacks by spreading us out thin, which caught us a little off guard.”
Miles Shefloe, Brady Reed, Curtis Stevens and Max Williams each scored a goal in the first half for the Knights. Henry Pierce and Stevens had assists.
“In the first half Hellgate had run off play,” said Lemley. “And we had a difficult time closing down on them with little ability to utilize the strengths of our midfielders to launch counter attacks.”
In the second half, however, the Panthers settled in defensively and held Missoula Hellgate scoreless.
“We made adjustments to press them higher, particularly to their outside backs and midfield to force more turnovers,” Lemley explained. “The high press was successful giving us more run of play and a handful of opportunities on their goal, but unfortunately we couldn't manifest a goal. We kept it 0-0 in second half against a talented technical team who is ranked first in the western conference.”
Despite the season coming to an end for Belgrade, Lemley noted the team’s many achievements this fall. Among them were the most wins since joining AA (7), beating Gallatin for the first time in program history, and winning their first playoff match in AA.
The Panthers finished with a 7-9-0 record, which is two more wins than a year ago. They accomplished that despite missing senior Gavin Snajdr and junior Johnny Foster, a pair of starting forwards, for about a month midway through the season.
“Our goal for this season was to ‘prove something,’ and we proved Belgrade boys soccer is formidable force to be reckoned with and proved Belgrade is not a team that can be underestimated anymore in the double A.”
Missoula Hellgate 4, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Hellgate 4 0 - 4
Missoula Helgate goals: Miles Shefloe 1; Brady Reed 1; Max Williamson 1; Curtis Stevens 1. Assists: Henry Pierce 1; Curtis Stevens 1.