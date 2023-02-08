Led by Rylan McCollim and Kade Schlauch, who combined for 27 points, Belgrade snapped a 9-game losing streak Tuesday on the road.
The Panthers built a 19-point halftime lead and then hung on in the second half for a 54-52 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls. It was a much-needed win for the team, which hadn’t tasted victory since Jan. 3.
“Very proud of our effort and resiliency tonight,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “We led by 20 in the second quarter and later trailed by four in the fourth quarter. Many teams would have folded but our boys never broke and found a way to win.”
The Panthers led 18-10 after the first quarter with Sam Kilwein, McCollim and Schlauch combining for 14 of those points. By halftime, the lead was 33-14.
But the Bison outscored Belgrade 26-7 in the third quarter to get back into the contest. Evan Brown, who finished with a game-high 20, scored 11 points in the frame.
The Panthers managed to hang on in the fourth after going 5 of 6 from the line. McCollim made both of his free throw attempts in the frame and scored six points en route to finishing with a team-high 16.
Schlauch tallied 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Tre’Vion Randle added eight.
“Very fun and exciting night for our growing program,” said Powers. “We just continue to improve at our own pace and even though sometimes it may not be seen on the scoreboard, it's been really rewarding to enjoy and trust the process with our young basketball team. We are headed in the right directions, slowly but surely.”
Belgrade (2-12, 1-9 Eastern AA) returns to action Thursday hosting Great Falls CMR.