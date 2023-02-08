Belgrade Panthers

Led by Rylan McCollim and Kade Schlauch, who combined for 27 points, Belgrade snapped a 9-game losing streak Tuesday on the road.

The Panthers built a 19-point halftime lead and then hung on in the second half for a 54-52 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls. It was a much-needed win for the team, which hadn’t tasted victory since Jan. 3.

