Belgrade was routed on the road Saturday in a non-conference game against Missoula Hellgate.
The Knights scored 28 first quarter points and led by 42 at halftime en route to an 84-29 victory. All nine of the team’s players scored in the contest.
“Have to learn as a program to be ready to get off the bus and compete at a high level,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “Just another growing pain for a young and inexperienced team.”
The Panthers (0-3) were led by Taylor Tvedt, who finished with 11 points, including three 3’s. Kade Schlauch added nine points, all from behind the arc.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Missoula Sentinel in another non-conference game.
“Monday is a new day and another opportunity to get better, so we're going to take advantage and get to work,” said Powers.
Missoula Hellgate 84, Belgrade 29
Belgrade 5 8 9 8 - 29
Hellgate 28 27 19 10 - 84
BELGRADE (0-3) - Taylor Tvedt 3 2-2 11, Braden Clyde 0 0-0 0, Tre’Vion Randle 0 0-0 0, Nick Gawarkewicz 0 0-0 0, Wilson Goodhue 1 0-0 2, Isaac Stock 0 0-0 0, Easton Erickson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kilwein 0 1-2 1, Kade Schlauch 3 0-0 9, Rylan McCollum 0 0-0 0, AJ Fish 1 0-0 2, Daniel Marinko 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 3-4 29.
MISSOULA HELLGATE - E Sant 7 0-0 17, A Topp 2 0-2 6, L Filardi 4 0-0 9, C Dick 8 1-1 18, J Finch 2 0-0 4, M Rosemond 2 4-4 8, C McNulty 6 0-0 12, D Headswift 3 0-0 6, C Powers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 36 5-7 84.
3-point goals: Bel 6 (Tvedt 3, Schlauch 3), MH 7 (Sant 3, Topp 2, Filardi 1, Dick 1).
