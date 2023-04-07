Mistakes proved costly for Belgrade’s softball team Thursday in Missoula. The Panthers committed five errors in a non-conference doubleheader en route to being swept by Missoula Sentinel 5-4 and 17-10.
The pitching staff also struggled as Ella Seaman, Olivia Mills and Tayler Thomas combined to allow 23 hits on the day. With the losses, Belgrade falls to 1-3 which is its worst start since beginning the 2013 campaign 1-4.
“We didn’t help ourselves out defensively very well especially in that second game. We just got to be better defensively,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “Yeah, our pitchers, there was a little bit of a struggle there. Mills threw really well today once she settled in.”
Mills started and allowed just three hits and struck out five in the opener, and then allowed nine hits and struck out six after entering Game 2 in relief.
Belgrade trailed 4-0 after three innings in Game 1 and then rallied to tie the game. Seaman hit a solo home run in the fourth to make it 4-1 and then Thomas scored on a sacrifice fly by Brooklyn Ragland in the fifth.
The Panthers tied the game in the sixth, scoring a pair of runs with two outs. But Missoula Sentinel scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the inning on an error.
In Game 2, Belgrade took a 1-0 lead following a lead-off single by Thomas. She later scored on a wild pitch.
The Spartans countered with 10 runs in the bottom half of the frame, capitalizing on two errors and four walks. Missoula Sentinel batted around in the frame and belted two doubles and four singles.
“We should have got out of that inning down 3-1,” said Roberts. “A couple of costly errors obviously elongated that inning and gave them opportunities and they’re a good hitting team. They hit the ball really well. They definitely made us pay for making mistakes.”
While the Panthers tallied 10 runs in the contest, Missoula Sentinel scored in all but one inning and led 13-4 after the third. Charlie Hoover scattered eight hits and struck out six in leading the Spartans to victory.
Belgrade did get within 14-10 in the sixth inning following an RBI-single by Ragland and then a three-run homer by Tara Osler. But Missoula Sentinel answered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.
“Tara Osler has just such a presence up there at the plate. She’s a really tough out and she put together great at-bats,” said Roberts. “Julia Blossom did a great job of putting the bat on the ball and so did Ella Seaman. Just quality at-bats being tough outs, putting balls in play, just grinding at-bats. Just quality at-bats from those three girls all day.”
Seaman finished with three hits on the day, including a double in Game 1. Blossom had one hit in each game, while Olser was 2-for-4 in the opener with a double.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday with its conference opener at Billings West.
Missoula Sentinel 5, Belgrade 4
Belgrade 000 112 0 - 4 7 3
Sentinel 202 001 x - 5 5 2
Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman (5) and Sierra Tuss, Khloey Robinson (5). Rylee Crane, Jayden Gagner (5) and Emma Ries.