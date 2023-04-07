Belgrade Panthers

Mistakes proved costly for Belgrade’s softball team Thursday in Missoula. The Panthers committed five errors in a non-conference doubleheader en route to being swept by Missoula Sentinel 5-4 and 17-10.

The pitching staff also struggled as Ella Seaman, Olivia Mills and Tayler Thomas combined to allow 23 hits on the day. With the losses, Belgrade falls to 1-3 which is its worst start since beginning the 2013 campaign 1-4.

