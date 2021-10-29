Belgrade wrapped up the regular season Thursday with a hard fought match on the road against Billings Skyview. But, some apprehensive play down the stretch eventually led to a three-set defeat.
Billings Skyview held on to beat the Panthers 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 in an Eastern AA clash.
“Towards the end of each set, we played a bit too timidly and therefore lost the race to the finish line,” Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy said.
Maintaining leads and closing out sets has been struggle all season for Belgrade. But Murphy added that the team displayed a lot of grit in the contest.
“These girls fought extremely hard. We were neck and neck throughout the whole match, not allowing those long point runs against us that have been beating us all season,” she said. “Our setters did a wonderful job at running an aggressive offense while our defense was communicating so well with one another and had each other’s backs.”
Josie Blazina led the team offensively with nine kills, while Tayler Thomas had seven. Olivia Wegner and Tycelee Bowler combined for 33 digs and Jenna Garvert contributed 13 assists, six digs and pair of blocks.
With the loss, the Panthers (6-17, 2-12 Eastern AA) finished as the league’s No. 7 seed. They’ll play No. 2 Billings West in a first round match at next week’s divisional tournament in Billings.
