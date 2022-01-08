In the span of 28 seconds Saturday afternoon momentum had completely shifted, and Belgrade never recovered in a league loss.
Rogan Barnwell buried back-to-back 3’s for Great Falls CMR after the Panthers had tied the game at 20, and the Rustlers cruised from there en route to a 71-49 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Barnwell scored a game-high 27 points, including four 3’s, in leading an offensive attack that caught the Panthers by surprise.
“That was a team up until today they had struggled to shoot from the outside. So we knew it would be really physical and they make the game frantic with the way they want to trap. But we got frantic,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “We talked about where we attack it, which is the middle third of the floor and we spent the entire game on the outer third of the floor in the coffin corners picking up our dribble. Doing exactly what we weren’t supposed to do.”
The Panthers (2-3, 0-2 Eastern AA) actually led by as much as four, 13-9, in the first quarter following a free throw by Austin Spangler. But in a preview of what was to come, Great Falls CMR created offensive opportunities with its press to close out the frame on a 7-2 run.
Belgrade struggled with the pressure throughout the contest and the Rustlers converted three consecutive turnovers into points late in the second quarter to stretch the lead to double figures. Raef Newbrough added a 3 prior to halftime as Great Falls CMR took a 37-26 lead into the locker room.
The halfcourt trap created more than a dozen Belgrade turnovers as the Rustlers’ lead swelled to 17 by the end of the third quarter. Powers noted that handling the pressure is something he plans to address in practice.
“We have to go back and look at it and be ready for it. Because the entire state’s going to see how we just handled that pressure and are going to come at us with it too,” he said. “So obviously get back to practice and get better.”
Ta’Veus Randle scored eight of his team-high 25 points in the opening frame for Belgrade, while Kade Schlauch finished with eight.
Belgrade returns to action Jan. 14 hosting Billings Skyview in another conference game.
“The thing with the Eastern AA conference is teams are going to beat each other and it’s going to be interesting,” said Powers. “We’re just going to have to keep grinding and be where we want to be in February because we’re capable of it. We’re talented enough to be there, but we need to obviously fix some stuff and find a little bit of leadership in the floor, too, when things start going down hill because we lacked that today.”
Great Falls CMR 71, Belgrade 49
CMR 16 21 21 13 - 71
Belgrade 15 11 15 8 - 49
GREAT FALLS CMR (3-1) - Tyson Wheeler 4 2-3 10, Raef Newbrough 4 5-6 14, Gus Nunez 0 0-0 0, Brynn Livingston 0 2-2 2, Tucker Harrison 0 0-0 0, Cole Taylor 3 4-6 10, Trigg Mapes 0 1-2 1, Gavin Grosenick 3 0-0 7, Rogen Barnwell 9 5-6 27, Derek Rothwell 0 0-0 0, River Wasson 0 0-0 0, Hunter McMann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 19-25 71.
BELGRADE (2-3) - Jarom Rogers 0 0-1 0, Tre’Vion Randle 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 8 7-8 25, Austin Spangler 1 3-7 5, Asher Feddes 0 0-1 0, A.J. Fish 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 1 4-6 6, Colter Duneman 0 1-2 1, Kade Schlauch 2 2-2 8, Sage Smart 2 00 4, Rylan McCollin 0 0-0 0, Jayden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Daniel Marinko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 17-27 49.
3-point goals: CMR 6 (Barnwell 4, Newbrough 1, Grosenick 1), Bel 4 (Ta’Veus Randle 2, Schlauch 2).