Pending school board approval at the March 14 meeting, Belgrade has selected its new head football coach. Activities Director Toby Robinson announced on Tuesday that Steven Hunter was offered and accepted the position.
Hunter, who has been an assistant coach for the Panthers the past 14 years, was among eight candidates. Robinson said five of the candidates were interviewed and Hunter emerged as the top choice due to his loyalty to the program and proven track record as a coach.
“We chose him because he understands the vision that we want to move forward with,” said Robinson. “It’s a different generation of kids than we’ve had in the last five years and we have to adapt to it. We have to move forward and we have to start a new culture, and that’s where it starts right there. He’s willing to put himself out there and start a new culture of buy-in with the kids.”
Hunter replaces Eric Kinnaman, who retired following 15 years at the helm. Kinnaman was 69-73 as head coach — 2-21 in three seasons in Class AA and 67-52 over 12 years Class A.
Kinnaman coached the Panthers to the Class A state semifinals three times and won three conference titles. He had nine winning seasons in 12 years in Class A.
“I’m stoked to have the opportunity to continue to be a part of the Belgrade program and continue to coach the kids, the young guys here in Belgrade,” said Hunter. “I’ve been a part of the program for 14 years, most of Kinnaman’s tenure as head coach, and I’m stoked to still be here and have a chance to kind of put a different spin on some stuff and maybe show a little bit of a different type of football team than we’ve had the last few years.”
Since moving up to AA in 2019 Belgrade has only tasted victory twice — both times against Billings Skyview. The team finished 1-8 this past season and was shut out five times.
In order for the program to become competitive, Robinson said, there needs to be a buy-in from the athletes, a culture change and recruitment.
“He knows the task ahead of him. He’s ready for it,” Robinson added. “He’s got quite a diverse staff and that helps bring a lot of different ideas, things that other people have seen, and it’s an open book right now about how to kick start this new culture that we want to build here in order to compete in double A.”
Hunter concurred that a change in attitude and perception is necessary within the program.
“The last three seasons of not having a winning record over the total of those three seasons, it’s a big deal. We need to change our attitudes and our mindset about what we’ve got ahead of us to be a winning program,” he said. “And I think we’ve got the kids right now to do that.”
Hunter touted a “great crew” of underclassmen as well as next year’s senior class as the players who could take the first step in reversing the program’s recent lack of success.
With the 2022 season opener just six months away, there is plenty of work to do. Hunter needs to fill two assistant coaching positions and is looking for volunteer coaches to help out throughout the season.
Hunter plans to remain as the team’s defensive coordinator — a position he’s held since 2015 — in addition to serving as head coach.
“I’ll still carry on doing all those duties as well as the head coaching responsibilities,” he said.
With a complete staff nearly intact, Hunter plans to have a meeting with his assistants in the near future to outline spring and summer workouts as well as summer camps.
“We’ve got work coming up real quick,” he said.