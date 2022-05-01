Following Saturday’s John Tomich Invitational in Butte, coaches noted that numerous personal bests were set by athletes. The timing couldn’t be better with just one week remaining in regular season competition before the district meet.
Athletes for Manhattan, Manhattan Christian and Three Forks shined at Bulldog Memorial Stadium. For Manhattan it was the first meet in two weeks due to cancellations caused by weather, but head coach Adriana Norris noted there were several strong performances.
“We had a good day in Butte,” she said. “We had a lot of team PR’s.”
The boys place 10th with 16 points led by the effort of three seniors. Michael Swan placed second in the 400 (51.09) and was just shy of his personal best time. Cole Pipal set a personal best in the 300 hurdles (9th, 43.94) and Wyatt Jones had a mark of 39-feet, 1-inch in the triple jump to place seventh in his first action coming off of an injury.
“Those are just a few (highlights),” said Norris. “But like I said we had several kids get a PR today, which was nice not having had a meet in two weeks.”
With prom Saturday night, Christian head coach Laura Arthun noted that the majority of her team saw limited action. Still, Oren Arthun won the 1,600-meter run (4:46.75), while Shaphan Hubner set a personal best in the 400 (6th, 55.64).
Led by the duo, Christian’s boys placed 11th with 15 points.
On the girls’ side, Alexis DeVries placed second in the pole vault (9-00), while Tori Venema set a personal best in the JV portion of the meet at 8-feet, 1-inch.
Earlier in the week, at a meet in Red Lodge, DeVries set a personal best in the event at 9-feet, 3-inches en route to victory. The junior also won the 100 hurdles with a personal best time of 16.67.
DeVries accounted for all 8 of the team points in Butte as the Eagles tied with Manhattan for 15th place.
Three Forks’ girls placed fifth with 34 points led by Jasmyn Murphy. The senior was second in the 200 (27.19) and long jump (16-06.50), third in the 300 hurdles (49.00), and 10th in the triple jump (30-6.25).
Murphy set a personal best in the 200 and season bests in her other events.
“She had a fabulous day with many season PR’s,” Three Forks head coach Tracy Welter said. “She barely scratched a huge long jump, so she has a lot of confidence heading into the final stretch.”
Jayden Woodland (1,600), Brielle Davis (javelin) and Bella Jones (400) were among a handful of other athletes who placed in events for the Wolves, and for those who didn’t Welter noted it was still a great day.
“It’s hard to pinpoint other kids because we had so many good things happen today,” she said. “We were competing against some very good competition today from Class AA, A, B, and C. Our freshmen group, once again, keep making big improving marks.”
Three Forks’ boys finished with one point after the 4x400 relay placed sixth with a time of 3:47.39.
“On the boys side we didn’t have a lot of team points, but they competed so well,” said Welter. “Lots of PR’s.”
On April 26, Christian’s boys placed second with 113 points, while the girls were third with 66, at the eight-team Red Lodge Invitational.
The boys’ 4x400 relay pre-qualified for state after posting a winning time of 3:36.78. Coach Arthun noted it was “the second fastest time in Class C.”
Nathan Adams won the pole vault with a personal best of 12-feet, 1-inch, while Seth Amunrud set a personal best en route to winning the long jump at 20-feet, 5.50-inches. Amunrud also won the triple jump (41-05.75).
Oren Arthun added a runner up finish in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:06.16.
For the girls, Dana Lerum set a personal best en route to winning the discus with a mark of 94-feet, and coach Arthun noted that Bella Triemestra placed fifth in both hurdle events.
— See complete results from both meets at athletic.net.