BOZEMAN — Less than an hour into the Manhattan Christian Invitational Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, snowfall threatened to end the event early.
Heavy snow, which lasted for about 30 minutes, began to cover the greens and conditions were deteriorating quickly.
“The snow was starting to slightly accumulate on the greens, which I think made it a little bit tricky putting for a while because the snow would stick to the balls. But thankfully the snow kind of tapered off,” Manhattan Christian co-head coach Tom Hubers said. “It was cold out, don’t get me wrong. When you think of golf you think of warm weather and sunshine hopefully. But today the kids were just tough and grinded it out.”
After a pair of tournaments were canceled last week due to weather, and with just two weeks remaining in the regular season, coaches were desperate to get their teams time on a course. But Hubers was close to pulling the plug when the snowfall intensified.
“When it started snowing a few of us coaches were talking and we’re like, ‘What do we do if this keeps up for another hour or two?’ Obviously you can’t really play golf when the greens are covered in snow,” he said. “So thankfully that wasn’t the case and the snow stopped.”
The snow withered, as did the wind in the afternoon, and golfers were able to complete the round. Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins noted the only complaints he heard from players were about cold hands and wet feet.
“Just annoying more than anything to play in,” he said. “But as I told them, everybody’s got to play in the same conditions, so just got to deal with it.”
Manhattan Christian’s girls, led by five players in the top 12, won the tournament with a 370. Three Forks was second with a 392, while Jefferson took third with a 399.
Jefferson’s Celi Chapman won individual honors with a 75, while Christian’s Grace Aamot and Three Forks’ Taylor Raffety tied for second with an 87. Hubers noted Aamot made a couple of birdies on the back nine after blowing up with a 9 on Hole 9.
Raffety, who recently signed with Montana Tech, scored in the 80’s for the first time this season.
Natalie Walhof set a personal best by four strokes en route to placing fourth with an 89 for Christian, while Lindsay Cook was sixth with a 94. Teammates Tori Cook and Jocee Ruffatto followed with scores of 100 and 101 to place 11th and 12th, respectively.
Halee Wilson finished seventh with a 96 for Three Forks, while Lydia Kluin (13th, 104), Brooklyn Hossfeld (14th, 105), and Ari Judd (T15th, 106) rounded out the team. Kluin set a personal best.
“She (Kluin) was our sixth girl to start the year out and now she’s worked her way up into the top five and shot a 104,” noted Harkins.
Manhattan, which did not field a full team, was led by Kaitlyn Sander. She tied for 19th with a 110.
The Tigers were rounded out by Madeline Kitto (22nd, 112) and Madelyn Skillman (T24th, 117).
Jefferson’s boys won the team title with a 333, while Christian was second with a 341. Three Forks placed fourth and Manhattan seventh with scores of 368 and 393, respectively.
Anaconda’s Tanner Cromwell took home medalist honors with a 79. Christian’s Cody Hager was just two strokes off the lead en route to placing second with an 81.
“I remember him saying last year that he’s a fair weather golfer. So I was kind of jabbing him afterwards saying, ‘Turns out you’re not such a fair weather golfer, huh,’” said Hubers. “It was great to see Cody, Cavan (Visser), Logan (Leep), all those guys shoot in the low 80’s. I was proud of them for sticking it out because I know a lot of them were pretty uncomfortable throughout the round.”
Leep and Visser tied for sixth after each carded an 83. Carter VanDyken rounded out the team with a 94 to tie for 21st.
Three Forks was led by Dylan Kamps, who tied for fourth with an 82. Walker Page also finished in the top 10 after placing ninth with an 84. Both recorded personal bests.
The Wolves were rounded out by Morgan Karn (T28th, 99), Rhett Violett (T32nd, 103), and Austin Allen (T35th, 105).
Manhattan’s top golfer was Nolan Sofie, who carded a 92 to place 20th. Sofie was followed by teammates Aaron Carlson (27th, 98), Evan Douma (30th, 101), Reed Anderson (T32nd, 102), and Corban Johnson (44th, 121).
“Really, I’m proud of the kids because it was difficult today,” Manhattan head coach Pat Lynch said of the conditions. “Little buggers, they hung in there and did a good job. In fact, all of the kids from all of the schools did a good job with the weather.”
Manhattan and Three Forks were scheduled to compete in a tournament in Anaconda Thursday, but it has been canceled. The Tigers will now travel to Ennis April 29, while Three Forks will compete in a two-day event in Missoula April 26-27.
Christian’s next scheduled tournament is in Ennis.
MCHS INVITATIONAL
(at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, Bozeman)
Boys Results
Team scores: Jefferson 333, Manhattan Christian 341, Anaconda 347, Three Forks 368, Townsend 375, White Sulphur Springs 388, Manhattan 393, Ennis 414, Absarokee 334. No score: Gardiner, Lone Peak, Whitehall, White Sulphur Springs.
Individual results: Tanner Cromwell, Ana, 79; Cody Hager, MC, 81; Preston Field, Jeff, 81; Colin Field, Jeff, 82; Dylan Kamps, TF, 82; Trey Hoveland, Tow, 83; Logan Leep, MC, 83; Cavan Visser, MC, 83; Walker Page, TF, 84; Cory Marker, Ana, 85; Brendan Wagner, White, 85; Luke Eckmann, Jeff, 85; Marcus Lee, Jeff, 85; Jaxon Gallagher, Abs, 86; Ben Werner, Jeff, 87; Peyton Toney, Tow, 88; Mack Gordon, WSS, 88; Bradly Wolfe, Ana, 89; Ejan sereday, WSS, 90; Nolan Sofie, Man, 92; Kohl Wolfe, Ana, 94; Carter VanDyken, MC, 94; Preston Roberts, Gar, 95; Dillan Lester, WSS, 95; Cael Mikalatos, Ana, 96; Kaleb Rice, Ennis, 97; Aaron Carlson, Man, 98; Walker Spurlock, Tow, 99; Morgan Karn, TF, 99; Evan Douma, Man, 101; Reed Anderson, Man, 102; Zach Foss, Ennis 103; Rhett Violett, TF, 103; Andrew Beardsley, Ennis, 104; Bridger Nunn, Tow, 105; Austin Allen, TF, 105, Caden Keller, Ennis, 110; Summit Browning, Gar, 111; Wyatt Kornick, Abs, 115; Chance Grimes, White, 115; Kellen Marks, WSS, 115; Aidan Dahl, Abs, 116; Jacob Martin, Abs, 117; Corban Johnson, Man, 121; Tommy Stewart, Tow, 122; Walker Bagby, LP, 124; Ryker Swanson, Ennis, 134; John McDonald, Gar, 135; Garin Staudt, LP, 148.
Girls Results
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 370, Three Forks 392, Jefferson 399, Anaconda 427, Townsend 471. No score: Absarokee, Lone Peak, Manhattan.
Individual results: Celi Chapman, jeff, 75; Grace Aamot, MC, 87; Taylor Raffety, TF, 87; Natalie Walhof, MC, 89; Bianca Torney, Ana, 92; Lindsay Cook, MC, 94; Halee Wilson, TF, 96; Allison Howes, Abs, 98; Jessie Harris, Jeff, 98; Trinity Wilson, TF, 99; Tori Cook, MC, 100; Jocee Ruffatto, MC, 101; Lydia Kluin, TF, 104, Brooklyn Hossfeld, TF, 105; Alice Brummer, Tow, 106; Ari Judd, TF, 106; Mikayla Kraft, Tow, 107; Kesslyn Trent, Ana, 108; Katilyn Sander, Man, 110; Rylee Klemann, Ana, 110; Brynna Wolf, Jeff, 110; Madeline Kitto, Man, 112; Izzy Morris, Jeff, 116; Madelyn Skillman, Man, 117; Payton Bailey, Ana, 117; Josie Wilcysnkski, LP, 120; Nila Dawson, Abs, 121; Callen Gunderson, Abs, 129; Kaylee Tuss, Ana, 131; Josie Brumner, Tow, 159; Bailey Kornick, N/A, DQ.