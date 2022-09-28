Panther
skonkol

Belgrade snapped a 3-match losing streak Tuesday with a 2-1 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls. The Panthers were coming off a 3-0 loss at Gallatin Sept. 22.

Belgrade (4-6-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Noah Russell was fouled in the box. Wilson Goodhue buried the ensuing penalty kick.

