Belgrade snapped a 3-match losing streak Tuesday with a 2-1 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls. The Panthers were coming off a 3-0 loss at Gallatin Sept. 22.
Belgrade (4-6-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Noah Russell was fouled in the box. Wilson Goodhue buried the ensuing penalty kick.
In the second half the Bison tied the match after what Panthers head coach Dr. Robert Lemley described as a “jumbled corner kick.” But Belgrade responded just three minutes later when Russell took a shot that deflected off the keeper and Noah Winkler was able to head it in for the game-winning goal.
The Panthers return to action Thursday hosting Great Falls CMR.
Belgrade girls fall to Great Falls, Gallatin
A tough first half cost Belgrade’s girls Tuesday in a 4-0 conference defeat to Great Falls. The Bison took a 3-0 lead into halftime and then tacked on a late goal.
“(We) created 10 shots second half but couldn’t get the ball in the net,” Panthers head coach Todd Randall said. “They scored literally last second of the game.”
Tahlia Murillo, Addi Kynett, Addie Slaughter and Emma Pachek each scored a goal for Great Falls. Isabella Pachek had 9 saves in goal.
Belgrade keeper Laryssa Matter finished with 15, which included four one-on-one saves, noted Randall.
Belgrade also lost to league-leading and unbeaten Gallatin 10-0 on Sept. 22.
The Panthers (0-10-0) return to action Thursday hosting Great Falls CMR.
Boys
Belgrade 2, Great Falls 1
Belgrade 1 1 — 2
Great Falls 0 1 — 1
Belgrade scoring: Wilson Goodhue, Noah Winkler.
Girls
Great Falls 4, Belgrade 0
Belgrade 0 0 — 0
Great Falls 3 1 — 4
Great Falls goals: Tahlia Murillo, Addi Kynett, Addie Slaughter, Emma Pachek; Assists: Aubrey Bretz, Sydney Graf. Saves: Isabella Pachek 9.