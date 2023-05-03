Belgrade’s softball team moved above .500 for the first time this season with a conference sweep of Bozeman on Tuesday.
The Panthers rallied from early deficits in each game to post 13-5 and 7-4 Eastern AA victories. With the wins, Belgrade improved to 7-5 overall and 5-1 in league play.
Bozeman took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second in the opener, but Belgrade countered with four runs in the third to take the lead for good. The offense produced four more runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win.
Brooklyn Ragland was 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers, while teammates Julia Blossom, Olivia Mills and Ella Seaman also hit doubles. Blossom was 2 for 4 with two doubles.
In Game 2, Bozeman again took a 2-1 lead in the second before the Panthers countered with five in the third. From there Belgrade held off a late charge behind the effort of Seaman in the circle.
Seaman scattered five hits in a complete game effort and threw just 69 pitches. The junior was also 2 for 2 at the plate, while Abbie Morin finished 3 for 4.
Belgrade, which has won six of its past seven games, returns to action Thursday with a league game at Great Falls CMR.
Manhattan sweeps Deer Lodge; routs Anaconda
After Manhattan had its seven-game win streak snapped by Class A Park County (Livingston), the team bounced back by sweeping Deer Lodge in a Western B/C doubleheader Monday and then routing Anaconda in a league game on the road Tuesday.
The Tigers (10-4, 10-3 Western B/C) swept Deer Lodge 14-0 and 15-0 at home, and then broke open a close game against Anaconda with a 9-run fifth inning en route to a 14-2 victory. It was second win in less than a week against the Copperheads.
Ryley Gault set the tone in Game 1 against Deer Lodge, circling the bases on a two-run homer during a four-run first inning. The Tigers went on to score in every inning and Abby Samuel finished with a pair of doubles and Emma Kabalin had one.
Manhattan tallied 12 runs in the first inning of Game 2 and the contest was called via the 15-run rule in the third. Samuel again hit a double in the contest as did Aaila Matheson.
The Tigers finished with 10 hits against Anaconda with Delaney Doherty, Paige Ballantyne and Kablin each smacking a double. Morgan Pavlik picked up the win in the circle after tossing a 2-hitter and striking out seven.
Manhattan returns to action Friday hosting defending state champion Florence-Carlton.
Boxscores
Belgrade 13, Bozeman 5
Belgrade 014 004 4 - 13 14 3
Bozeman 021 002 0 - 5 6 8
Olivia Mills, Tayler Thomas (7) and Sierra Tuss. Anna Toth and Izzy Van Tighem.
BELGRADE (6-5) - Brooklyn Ragland 4-5 (2B), Abbie Morin 2-4 (3B), Ella Seaman 1-5 (2B), Thomas 1-4, Tara Osler 0-4, Mills 1-4 (2B), Khloey Robinson 0-3, Ella Hoskins 0-1, Julia Blossom 2-4 (2 2B), Tuss 3-4.
BOZEMAN (1-8) - Tailyn Black 0-3, Lili Brown 1-4, Jacobi Coombs 0-3, Lulia Paea 1-4, Chloe Burkhart 3-4 (2B), Van Tighem 0-3, Aja Petersen 0-2, Eliabeth Hopkinson 0-0, Toth 0-3, Violett Williams 1-1.
Belgrade 7, Bozeman 4
Bozeman 020 002 0 - 4 5 3
Belgrade 105 001 x - 7 11 2
Tess Hopkinson and Izzy Van Tighem. Ella Seaman and Khloey Robinson.
BOZEMAN (1-9) - Tailyn Black 0-2, Lili Brown 0-3, Jacobi Coombs 0-3, Lulia Paea 1-3, Chloe Burkhart 1-3 (2B), Van Tighem 2-3 (2B), Elizabeth Hopkinson 0-3, Anna Toth 0-3, T Hopkinston 1-3.
BELGRADE (7-5) - Brooklyn Ragland 1-4, Abbie Morin 3-4, Seaman 2-2, Tayler Thomas 0-3, Tara Osler 2-4, Olivia Mills 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Julia Blossom 0-3, Sierra Tuss 1-3 (2B).
Manhattan 14, Deer Lodge 0
Manhattan 423 50 - 14 12 3
Deer Lodge 000 00 - 0 2 8
Emma Kabalin, Danielle Nolan (3) and Zohy O’Rourke. Elianah Grande and Genie Ronnemose.
MANHATTAN (8-4) - Camdyn Holgate 2-4, O’Rourke 1-3, Morgan Pavlik 1-2, Kabalin 1-1 (2B), Nolan 0-1, Ryley Gault 1-3 (HR), Paige Ballantyne 0-4, Aaila Matheson 2-3, Delaney Doherty 2-4, Abby Samuel 2-3 (2 2B).
DEER LODGE (0-10) - Ashlynd Brown 1-2, Taylor Stevenson 0-2, Madison Thomas 0-2, Grande 0-2, Izzy Hunter 1-1, Clara Graveley 0-2, Kelly Lamb 0-2, Kaycee Corbin 0-1, Ronnemose 0-2.
Manhattan 15, Deer Lodge 0
Deer Lodge 0 00 - 0 1 5
Manhattan (12)3x - 15 7 0
Taylor Stevenson and Unknown. Morgan Pavlik and Camdyn Holgate, Maizy Pulasky.
DEER LODGE (0-11) - Ashlynd Brown 0-1, Stevenson 1-1, Madison Thomas 0-2, Elianah Grande 0-1, Izzy Hunter 0-1, Clara Graveley 0-1, Kelly Lamb 0-0, Kaycee Corbin 0-1, Riley Harrison 0-1.
MANHATTAN (9-4) - Holgate 0-0, Zohy O’Rourke 1-2, Pavlik 1-1, Emma Kabalin 2-2, Cidney Rector 0-1, Ryley Gault 0-2, Jenny Rolando 0-0, Aaila Matheson 1-3, Morgan Friese 1-1, Delaney Doherty 0-1, Abby Samuel 1-1.
Manhattan 14, Anaconda 2
Manhattan 311 09 - 14 10 2
Anaconda 200 00 - 2 2 5
Morgan Pavlik and Zohy O’Rourke. Ashley Mitchell and Mikayla McKelvy.
MANHATTAN (10-4) - Camdyn Holgate 1-4, O’Rourke 0-2, Pavlik 2-3, Emma Kabalin 2-3 (2B), Ryley Gault 2-4, Paige Ballantyne 1-2 (2B), Morgan Friese 0-3, Delaney Doherty 1-2 (2B), Abby Samuel 1-4.
ANACONDA (3-4) - Jaidyn Holdway 0-3, Grace Mehrens 0-2, Mitchell 1-2, Cara Fortner 1-2, Brenna Walker 0-1, Brynn Coughlin 0-1, Jaelyn Zeren 0-2, McKelvy 0-2, Ryleigh Warner 0-1.