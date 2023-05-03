Tayler Thomas

Bozeman shortstop Jacobi Coombs (50) awaits the throw from home as Belgrade’s Tayler Thomas successfully steals second during the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Bozeman.

 Dan Chesnet

Belgrade’s softball team moved above .500 for the first time this season with a conference sweep of Bozeman on Tuesday.

The Panthers rallied from early deficits in each game to post 13-5 and 7-4 Eastern AA victories. With the wins, Belgrade improved to 7-5 overall and 5-1 in league play.

