Powered by a second inning grand slam from eighth grader Ada Rae Thomas, Three Forks won its second consecutive game Tuesday after-noon.
Thomas homered during a 10-run frame and the Wolves went on to rout Deer Lodge, 15-2, in a Western B/C contest at home. Three Forks, a first-year program, was coming off its first-ever victory April 5 against Ennis.
Thomas finished 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, while Eva Parker and Fallon Page each smacked a double. Page also started in the circle and tossed a 3-hitter while striking out 12.
Taylor Stevenson picked up the loss in the circle for the Mustangs de-spite allowing just one hit (the grand slam) in two innings of work. However, she walked eight batters in the second inning and hit three more en route to allowing nine earned runs.
Three Forks (2-2, 2-2 Western B/C) returns to action this weekend at a tournament in Anaconda.
Manhattan unable to overcome early deficit in league loss
Through two and a half innings Tuesday at Taylor Park, Manhattan found itself facing a 13-run deficit. While the Tigers outscored Ennis 10-7 the rest of the way it was not enough in a 20-10 Western B/C defeat.
Emma Kabalin started in the circle for Manhattan and allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs (six others were unearned) in four-plus innings of work. Danielle Nolan allowed another six runs on five hits in relief.
Megan Knack and Payton Mallet each homered for Ennis, while team-mate Marissa Snider hit a double.
The Tigers were led by Mogan Pavlik and Rylee Gault, who each hit a home run during a six-run fourth inning that trimmed the deficit to 19-7. Pavlik hit a solo dinger, while Gault’s first career homer was a three-run shot.
Manhattan tallied 12 hits in the contest, including a double by Zohy O’Rourke, but was unable to overcome four errors. The pitching staff also allowed 15 hits and walked nine batters.
The Tigers (0-2, 0-2 Western B/C) return to action this weekend at a tournament in Anaconda.
Belgrade loses league opener on road to Golden Bears
Camden Susott hit a three-run walkoff home run Tuesday as Billings West defeated Belgrade in a clash between Eastern AA foes.
The Panthers were limited to just four hits by Billings West pitcher Giada Gioloso and committed four errors in a 12-1 defeat. It’s the third consecutive loss for Belgrade, which is off to its worst start since beginning the 2013 campaign 1-4.
The unbeaten Bears (6-0, 6-0 Eastern AA) scored a pair of unearned runs in the first, but Belgrade answered with a run in the second when Ella Seaman scored on a fielder’s choice. Billings West then broke the game open with six runs in the third and four in the fifth.
Olivia Mills was saddled with the loss in the circle after allowing 10 hits and striking out five. Only four of the Bears’ runs were earned.
Belgrade (1-4, 0-1 Eastern AA) returns to action Friday and Saturday hosting Great Falls CMR and Great Falls, respectively.
Boxscores
Three Forks 15, Deer Lodge 2
Deer Lodge 0 01 01 - 2 3 2
Three Forks 0(10)4 1x - 15 4 0
Tayler Stevenson, Elianah Grande (3)and Kelly Lamb, Danica Dixon (3). Fallon Page and Sierra Schall.
DEER LODGE (0-1) - Ashlynd Brown 0-1, Stevenson 1-3, Grande 1-3, Lamb 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Skyla Pierson 0-2, Clara Graveley 0-0, Kaycee Corbin 0-1, Riley Harrison 0-1, Isabel Hunter 1-2, Madison Thomas 0-1, Charlie Mullen 0-1.
THREE FORKS (2-2) - Tycie Davis 0-3, Schall 0-1, Ada Rae Thomas 2-4 (HR), Page 1-2 (2B), Eva Parker 1-2 (2B), Nova Ervin 0-0, Karlie McDermott 0-1, Irene Mowry 0-1, Grace Kluin 0-0, Hadley Fallang 0-0.
Ennis 20, Manhattan 10
Ennis 265 601 - 20 15 3
Manhattan 001 630 - 10 12 4
Elizabeth Olson and Sage Canterbury. Emma Kabalin, Danielle Nolan (5), and Camdyn Holgate. E Olson and S Canterbury.
ENNIS (1-1) - Jaylyn Jenkins 3-4, S Canterbury 2-5, Payton Mallett 2-3, Megan Knack 2-4, Olson 1-4, Marissa Snider 3-4, Rylee Klasna 2-4, Allysea Hilton 0-4, Kayzli Ostler 0-2.
MANHATTAN (0-2) - Holgate 1-4, Kabalin 1-4, Zohy O’Rourke 2-4 (2B), Morgan Pavlik 1-3 (HR), Abby Samuel 1-4, Paige Ballantyne 1-4, Delaney Doherty 2-3, Rylee Gault 2-2 (HR), Nolan 0-1, Malia Friese 1-2.
Billings West 12, Belgrade 1
Belgrade 010 00 - 1 4 4
West 206 04 - 12 10 1
Oliva Mills and Khloey Robinson. Giada Gioloso and Megan Brownson.
BELGRADE (1-4) - Tayler Thomas 0-2, Robinson 1-2, Brooklyn Ragland 0-3, Tara Osler 0-2, Ella Seaman 0-1, Mills 1-2, Lily Bolin 1-2, Abbie Morin 1-2, Julia Blossom 0-2.
BILLINGS WEST (6-0) - Mya Boos 2-4 (2 2B), Ashley Wik 1-3, Camden Susott 2-4 (HR), Lileigh Nieto 2-3, Gioloso 0-3, Koral Perez 0-3, Kendall Fuller 1-3, Brownson 1-3, Mielle Kavran 1-3.