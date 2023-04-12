Sierra Schall

Three Forks junior Sierra Schall, right, is tug out by Deer Lodge’s Taylor Stevenson while trying to score on a passed ball Tuesday afternoon.

 Dan Chesnet

Powered by a second inning grand slam from eighth grader Ada Rae Thomas, Three Forks won its second consecutive game Tuesday after-noon.

Thomas homered during a 10-run frame and the Wolves went on to rout Deer Lodge, 15-2, in a Western B/C contest at home. Three Forks, a first-year program, was coming off its first-ever victory April 5 against Ennis.

Delaney Doherty

Manhattan’s Delaney Doherty slides under the tag of Ennis’ Elizabeth Olson en route to scoring a run on a passed ball Tuesday at Taylor Park.

