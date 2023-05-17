Three Forks Tennis

Three Forks’ tennis team won the divisional championship and qualified six players for the state tournament Tuesday in Billings.

 Photo courtesy of Janna Lauver

Despite competing in intense heat at times, Three Forks’ girls had a great tournament Monday and Tuesday in Billings at the Southeast B-C Divisional.

Not only did the Wolves qualify a program best six athletes for next week’s state tournament, they also won the program’s first-ever divisional championship. Three Forks edged Townsend, 43-40, for the crown.

