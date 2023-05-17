...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter,
Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead,
Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis
and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum,
Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt,
Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure,
Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until
0900AM 5/18/2023
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are Very
Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Helena, and Seeley Lake
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre,
Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson
Falls are Moderate
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Three Forks’ tennis team won the divisional championship and qualified six players for the state tournament Tuesday in Billings.
Despite competing in intense heat at times, Three Forks’ girls had a great tournament Monday and Tuesday in Billings at the Southeast B-C Divisional.
Not only did the Wolves qualify a program best six athletes for next week’s state tournament, they also won the program’s first-ever divisional championship. Three Forks edged Townsend, 43-40, for the crown.
Wolves head coach Janna Lauver said winning the title was not a surprise for her team.
“We knew coming into this we had great players and we had a great seed for each of our players,” she said. “What the surprise really was was the amount of playing in the heat took a toll on us yesterday.”
Ali Kotter, who is the team’s No. 1 singles player, was actually forced to forfeit a match Monday due to heat stroke. But she bounced back Tuesday to clinch a berth to state and place third.
Kotter, along with Malia Eriksson, become the first-ever singles players for Three Forks to advance to state. Eriksson, who competes at No. 3 singles, placed fifth.
In doubles, Ruby Warden and Alicia Deriana defeated teammates Karin Williams and Maddie Griffiths in the third place match. Both doubles teams qualified for state.
“If you told me yesterday that this is where we’d be sitting I had a lot of doubts because of the absolute exhaustion from the heat,” said Lauver. “It was difficult weather but amazing tennis. They just kept going, they kept playing, they kept fighting, and they didn’t give anything up.”
Eriksson and Kotter also faced each other en route to punching their tickets to state.
“They (had already) clinched a spot,” said Lauver. “They just needed to find their place and they played some of their best matches honestly. It was really impressive to see.”
The state Class B/C tournament will be held May 25-27 in Great Falls, and Lauver feels her players are set up for success.
“I think because we are coming in after some really good challenging matches, especially our singles and our doubles, I’m looking really positive towards, one, ranking higher than we have before but also hopefully the advancement’s going to be better this year,” she said. “And I’m really excited to see what it looks like to have our singles playing in state.”
Lauver added that Three Forks competed against a vast array of opponents this season, including players from Simms to Superior to teams within their district. Thus, those experiences will hopefully pay off.
“I’m excited to see what they’re able to do with this knowledge bank of their opponents and the amount of skills they’ve picked up and perfected along the way,” said Lauver.
Belgrade wraps up regular season
Belgrade’s tennis team wrapped up the regular season with a seeding tournament in preparation for divisional in Billings over the weekend.
While things played out much as expected, AJ Chidester was a surprise by reaching the finals in the boys’ No. 1-2 singles bracket. He won his first two matches before losing to Billings West’s Carsen Bruyere in a tiebreaker in the finals 6-2, 0-6 (10-7).
“He was in the zone, flowing then of course not use to playing at that level lost second set then final set quick 10-point tiebreaker it can go either side,” Panthers head coach Paula Zabala said. “Whoever is able to stay calmer, less unforced errors wins those easy 10-point tiebreakers.”
Chidester advances to divisional as a No. 2 seed, while the doubles team of Lino Barron and Talon Blackburn earned a No. 4 seed in doubles.
The divisional tournament is May 18-20 in Billings.