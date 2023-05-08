Track Shoe

Manhattan Christian swept the team titles Saturday at the 43rd annual Al Walker Memorial “Stillwater” Meet in Laurel to wrap up the regular season. The girls tallied 98 points to easily take first place, while the boys held off Huntley Project 66-52.5.

As has been the case all season, Jadyn VanDyken led the girls to victory. The senior won two individual events, helped the 4x100 relay take first, and placed second in another.

Tags

Recommended for you