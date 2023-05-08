Manhattan Christian swept the team titles Saturday at the 43rd annual Al Walker Memorial “Stillwater” Meet in Laurel to wrap up the regular season. The girls tallied 98 points to easily take first place, while the boys held off Huntley Project 66-52.5.
As has been the case all season, Jadyn VanDyken led the girls to victory. The senior won two individual events, helped the 4x100 relay take first, and placed second in another.
VanDyken sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash (12.85) and had a top mark of 36-feet, 5.5-inches in triple jump. She was second in long jump at 16-feet, 10.75-inches and ran a leg on the sprint relay, which won in 50.95 seconds.
The Eagles’ other winner at the meet was Alexis DeVries. The senior set a personal best of 10-feet, 1-inch en route to winning the pole vault and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay.
For Christian’s boys, Oren Arthun and Rance Hamilton each won a pair of events. Arthun easily won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:54.63 and edged teammate Shaphan Hubner at the finish line to win the 1,600 with a time of 4:37.12. Hubner finished with a personal best 4:38.92.
Hamilton swept the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 16.04 and 41.32 seconds, respectively.
The Eagles’ other individual winner on the day was Nathan Adams in pole vault (12-06), while the 4x100 (45.09) and 4x400 (3:34.97) relays were also victorious. In addition, Adams was third in the 400 (53.19).
Manhattan and Three Forks competed in the meet as well. Manhattan’s boys placed sixth with 31 points, while Three Forks was seventh with 30.
Manhattan was led by the effort of Case Kruse, who set a personal best en route to placing second in shot put with a heave of 47-feet, 8.75-inches. Luke Randall added a third-place finish in javelin (PR, 153-02).
Beau Johnston had the top finish of the day for the Wolves after taking second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:30.21. He was also fifth in the 1,600 (4:46.04).
On the girls’ side, Manhattan tied for seventh with 22 points and Three Forks tied for 15th with 10. Manhattan’s top placers on the day were Della Sebring and Katilyn Pavlik who placed third in the 3,200 (PR, 12:57.06) and discus (PR, 107-06), respectively.
Brielle Davis led Three Forks with a runner up finish in javelin (113-04).
Manhattan and Three Forks will compete in the District 5B Meet Friday in Belgrade, while Christian will participate in the District 12C Meet Saturday in Bozeman.
Belgrade swept by Billings Skyview in dual
In a dual meet between Belgrade and Billings Skyview, the Falcons posted a sweep on Saturday. The boys defeated Belgrade 154.1-101.9, while the girls won 149.98-96.98.
The boys were led by double winners Wilson Schmidt and Jordan Fetterman. Schmidt, a freshman, posted personal best times of 51.29 in the 400 and 2:00.46 in the 800.
Fetterman won the shot put (41-5.50) and discus (139-01) and set personal bests in each event. The team’s other individual winner was Aidan Brown in the 1,600 (4:44.08). He also took second in the 800 (2:08.11).
Wesley Ehret added a runner up finish in the 100 (11.65) as did Daniel Marinko in shot put (PR, 40-6.25), Beau Kastner in javelin (150-06), Ryder Tolley in triple jump (PR, 39-30) and Colten McHenry in discus (118-00). The 4x400 relay was also victorious.
On the girls’ side, Hayden Wiening, Grace Stewart, and Taylor Simon each won an event for the Panthers. Wiening, a freshman, cleared 4-feet, 8-inches to take first in high jump.
Stewart won the 1,600-meter run with a personal best time of 5:29.73, while Simon set a personal best en route to winning the discus with a throw of 105-feet, 4-inches. Simon also placed second in shot put (35-03) and third in javelin (PR, 91-04).
Nora Elliot contributed runner up finishes in triple jump (30-05) and high jump (4-06), while Josie Blazina set a personal best in long jump with a leap of 15-feet, 9.50-inches to take third.
Belgrade wraps up the regular season Saturday hosting an invite.
Editor’s note: See complete meet results online at athletic.net.