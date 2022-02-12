Ta’Veus Randle poured in a game-high 34 points Saturday afternoon as Belgrade snapped a 3-game losing streak in the Belgrade Special Center.
Randle scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:29 remaining in the contest, to lead the Panthers to a 57-49 Eastern AA victory against Billings West.
It was an important win as Belgrade moved ahead of the Golden Bears and into the No. 7 seed in the conference standings with three games remaining in the regular season.
“We needed it bad, especially for divisionals,” said Randle. “I think they were one game ahead of us, so in order for us to get ahead of them and get a better seed we needed to win that game for sure.”
The Panthers (5-10, 3-8 Eastern AA) trailed 28-21 at halftime and by as many as 10 points, 32-22, in the third quarter. But Randle sparked an 11-0 run to close out the frame as Belgrade surged into the lead entering the fourth.
“We were down seven (at halftime) I think and coach told us that we needed to come out and either win the quarter or at least be tied,” Randle said. “Our defense stepped up and we won the quarter by one. So that was nice.”
Billings West (5-9, 2-8 Eastern AA) did not score over the final 5:48 of the third quarter as the Panthers limited second chances and made several key defensive stops.
“They had some real long possessions. Some possessions that you’re not going to see next year because of a 35 second shot clock,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “But our guys sat down in their stance and defended for a long time. That’s hard to do when somebody has the ball for 45 seconds to a minute. So really proud of the defensive effort from the kids.”
Powers feels that the team is best in its 1-2-2 press, but noted that every league foe has seen it one time through. Thus, he tinkered with things a little bit against the Golden Bears.
“We changed some things up and ran a matchup zone. It looks like a 2-3 but it’s not. Kind of a variation of our 2-3,” Powers explained. “The kids really bought into it and I think there was a little extra energy.”
While Belgrade took a lead into the fourth quarter, the Golden Bears quickly went back in front when Jamil Khan scored on a putback. Billings West later took its final lead of the contest, 42-40, when Cooper Tyson scored off a steal.
From there, however, Randle took over.
The emotional senior captain buried a 3 to give Belgrade a 43-42 lead and scored 13 of the team’s 14 points during a two minute stretch as the lead swelled to 54-47 with 26.8 seconds remaining.
Austin Spangler, Daniel Marinko and Wyatt Russell each made a free throw over the final 23 seconds to help seal the victory.
Randle, who shot 9 of 17 from the field and was 13 of 15 from the stripe, finished just three points shy of his career high. He had a 35-point effort earlier this season.
“We’ll take 34,” said Powers. “We don’t mind 34 from Ta.”
Belgrade is back in action Thursday with another conference game at Billings Senior.
“We got momentum,” said Randle. “We got Senior next week, so we just need to keep winning. It’s fun to win.”
Belgrade 57, Billings West 49
West 17 11 4 17 - 49
Belgrade 12 9 12 24 - 57
BILLINGS WEST (5-9) - Sam Phillips 3 6-8 15, Billy Carlson 1 1-3 3, AJ Moser 1 0-0 2, Beau Bergstrom 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Fogelsong 2 0-2 5, Gabe Hatler 3 2-2 9, Cooper Tyson 3 0-2 7, Kody Gust 0 0-0 0, Jamil Khan 1 0-0 2, Carter Warnick 2 2-3 6. Totals: 16 11-20 49
BELGRADE (5-10) - Ta’Veus Randle 9 13-15 34, Austin Spangler 1 1-2 3, Asher Feddes 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Russell 1 4-8 7, Colter Duneman 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 1 1-2 3, Jaden Whitman 1 0-2 2, Daniel Marinko 1 4-9 6. Totals: 15 23-38 57.
3-point goals: BW 6 (Phillips 3, Fogelsong 1, Hatler 1, Tyson 1), Bel 4 (Randle 3, Russell 1).