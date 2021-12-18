Just two games into the season Belgrade has already matched its entire win total from a year ago. The team is also off to its first-ever 2-0 start in Class AA, and the program’s first since 2016.
That’s due in large part to the effort of Ta’Veus Randle. The senior poured in a game-high 35 points Friday night to lead the Panthers to a 64-61 non-conference victory against Butte High.
Randle was just two points shy of reaching his career high after connecting on 11 field goals, including seven makes from beyond the arc.
Belgrade head coach Luke Powers noted he had an “incredible” game.
“I’m so darn proud of this team,” Powers added. “We went into a hostile environment without Kade Schlauch, who is a dynamic, elite talent, and took care of business.”
Schlauch, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, was forced to sit out the contest after being ejected from the game during the Panthers’ season-opening victory against Missoula Big Sky.
Randle scored 21 of his points in the second half, while Wyatt Russell finished with 16. The duo combined for 18 of the team’s 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers rallied from a four-point deficit to win the game.
Butte (0-2) was led by Kooper Klebuear and Jace Stenson, who combined for 27 points.
“I absolutely love this basketball team and can’t wait to watch them continue to grow,” said Powers.
Belgrade (2-0) returns to action Tuesday hosting Helena High in another non-conference game.
“We’re excited about being 2-0, but now we turn our attention to Helena High starting at practice tomorrow morning,” said Powers.
