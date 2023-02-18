...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Northwest
Beaverhead County and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they are prepared for dangerous conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Kade Schlauch had the hot hand Friday night as Belgrade notched its second win in three games after snapping a 9-game losing streak.
Schlauch nearly tied school record by burying seven 3-pointers in leading the Panthers to a 67-60 Eastern AA victory against Billings Skyview. The senior finished with a game and season-high 23 points.
“Just a fantastic win for our basketball program tonight against a really talented Billings Skyview team,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “Really proud of the entire program.”
The Panthers (3-13, 2-10 Eastern AA) trailed by eight after the first quarter but trimmed the deficit to two by halftime, 36-34. Schlauch buried four of his 3’s in the first half while Rylan McCollim and Daniel Marinko combined for eight points.
“Kade Schlauch was fantastic tonight with 23 points mostly from the outside, while Rylan McCollim and Daniel Marinko worked like crazy inside at the rim,” said Powers.
It was a two-point game after three quarters, 49-47, and then the Panthers pulled in front in the fourth. Schlauch buried three more 3’s in the frame, while McCollim had six points.
McCollim finished with 14 points and Tre’Vion Randle had 13, and Panthers out-rebounded Skyview 41-28.
“Total team effort with Braden Clyde handling Skyview's pressure and Tre Randle providing a constant burst of energy and speed all game,” said Powers. “Jackson McCloud has also continued to progress all season and really helped us off the bench tonight.”
Lane Love led the Falcons with 23 points, while Rhyse Owens had 16.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Billings Senior in a game that was rescheduled from Feb. 22.