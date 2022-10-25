Freshman Wilson Schmidt and junior Hannah Giese each earned All-State honors Saturday for Belgrade at the MHSA 59th State Cross Country Championships in Missoula.
Wilson placed sixth overall with a time 16:06.7 and was just three-tenths of a second behind Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg, who was fifth. Giese was 14th with a time of 20:03.7.
“Big days for them,” Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel said. “That was, I don’t know if I’d say breakthrough days, but it was a big day for both of them for sure.”
Led by Wilson, Belgrade’s boys placed 8th in the team standings with a score of 186. Bozeman won the championship with a 60, while Missoula Hellgate edged Missoula Sentinel for second, 91-92.
Despite competing on a damp course at the University of Montana Golf Course, Schmidt set a personal best by two seconds in his first-ever state meet.
“Today, as far as state goes, just really speaks to his competitive nature,” said Hommel. “He is a natural racer and that comes from him. I can coach him as much as I want, but when you have that eye of the tiger mentality, that’s a huge thing. I think he’s been like that all season.
“He beat a lot of people that have been running three years longer than he has. So that was really huge. He’s run the fastest at state (for Belgrade) since we move to double A (in 2019) that anyone’s run.”
Junior Brodie Tirrell was the second Panther across the finish line with a time of 16:48.1 to place 20th. Aidan Brown just missed placing in the top 25 after posting a time of 17:01.2 for 26th.
Belgrade was rounded out by Owen Schmidt (61st, 17:58.7), John Nash (73rd, 18:10.4), Garrett Walker (77th, 18:18.12), and Ryan Ketcher (106th, 19:37.6).
“As a team, I felt like our race wasn’t quite what we’ve done all year which is tightknit racing. We had a few boys that didn’t quite have their best races today, but even with that being said we still improved on last year and Aidan Brown PR’d today and Brodie was top 20,” said Hommel. “So there was a lot of good there too.”
Belgrade’s girls also improved on their team placement from a year ago and finished seventh with a score of 220. Missoula Hellgate won the championship with a 54, while Bozeman and Gallatin were second and third, respectively, with 68 and 70 points.
“I was just really happy for them that they put the pieces together at the right time,” said Hommel. “Because we knew that they had improved, but we didn’t know how much they had improved. It was awesome to see.”
Giese consistently cut time throughout the season en route to earning All-State honors for the first time.
“I feel like she’s really putting the pieces together in a good way. She is so dedicated in the offseason, outside of practice, doing all the little things right. It’s really nice to see that pay off for her,” said Hommel. “Her goal was top 15 and she exceeded that. Just to see her break through barriers this year with a positive attitude was just awesome to see. So I think she had a phenomenal season.”
Grace Stewart was 37th with a time of 20:54.9, while Breena Helfrich (21:29.5), Justine Pommerville (21:33.5) and Averie Gates (21:41.0) formed a close pack to finish 54th, 56th, and 59th, respectively.
The Panthers were rounded out by Gwen Clingan (65th, 21:54.2) and Piper Bell (81st, 22:55.1). Hommel noted that Bell set a personal best by more than a minute.
Belgrade will return all but one runner, and its entire state teams in 2023, thus the future looks bright for the program.
“Baring people stay healthy and things like that we’re excited to take a step forward,” said Hommel. “I treat the team goals that I have for the team kind of like running goals where we have the pieces to make something special. You got to trust the process and we got a lot of good kids on this team that have a lot of heart, and I think they’re ready to take another step forward.”
See complete meet results here: https://competitivetiming.com/mhsa-state-meet-results/#unique-id-2022.