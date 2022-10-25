Medal Winners

Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt, left, and Hannah Giese pose with their medals after earning All-State honors at the State AA meet in Misosula.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Hommel

Freshman Wilson Schmidt and junior Hannah Giese each earned All-State honors Saturday for Belgrade at the MHSA 59th State Cross Country Championships in Missoula.

Wilson placed sixth overall with a time 16:06.7 and was just three-tenths of a second behind Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg, who was fifth. Giese was 14th with a time of 20:03.7.

