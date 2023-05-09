Ella Seaman belted a two-run homer and Sierra Tuss added another two-run shot an inning later as Belgrade cruised to victory against Great Falls CMR Monday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
The Panthers tallied three runs in the third and five in the fourth en route to an 8-0 Eastern AA victory. It was the eighth win in nine games for Belgrade, which improved to 9-5 overall and 7-1 in league play.
The teams also played Thursday in Great Falls and Belgrade pulled out a 2-1 win. In the rematch it appeared the Rustlers would get on the scoreboard first after Myli Adams led off with a triple down the left field line in the top of the third.
But on the next at-bat Sarah Faulk grounded out to shortstop Tayler Thomas, and then first baseman Lily Bolin fired the ball to home. Adams pulled up short of the plate, reversed course and was thrown out by catcher Khloey Robinson diving back to third to complete a double play.
It was a huge momentum shift for the Panthers.
“Leadoff triple, that little slapper that they got is a good hitter. And a leadoff triple is tough to come back from,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “It’s great to be in that situation because we’ve finally been able to get outside the last couple weeks and see those situations in action. So, it’s good to experience that and see how that can swing momentum on defense.”
In the bottom half of the frame, Belgrade scored an unearned run for a 1-0 lead and then Seaman drove in Abbie Morin on a home run to straight away center. It was the team-leading fifth dinger of the season for the junior.
Tuss made it 5-0 on her home run in the fourth and then the Panthers added three more runs in the frame. The offense finished with 10 hits, including doubles by Brooklyn Ragland and Tara Osler.
Olivia Mills earned the win in the circle after scattering five hits and striking out five. Brie Ginnaty was saddled with the loss for CMR.
“Ginnaty’s a great pitcher,” said Roberts. “She had us really guessing on balance last Thursday and today it was good to see the adjustments we made from Thursday to today.”
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday hosting Billings Senior. The teams will resume a contest from April 18 was postponed in Billings due to weather with the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Then they’ll play the regularly scheduled second game.
Belgrade 8, Great Falls CMR 0
CMR 000 000 0 - 0 5 4
Belgrade 003 500 x - 8 10 1
Brie Ginnaty and Sarah Faulk. Olivia Mills and Khloey Robinson.