Olivia Mills

Belgrade pitcher Olivia Mills tosses the ball to first for a put out after fielding a ground ball Monday against Great Falls CMR.

 Dan Chesnet

Ella Seaman belted a two-run homer and Sierra Tuss added another two-run shot an inning later as Belgrade cruised to victory against Great Falls CMR Monday at the Belgrade Softball Complex.

The Panthers tallied three runs in the third and five in the fourth en route to an 8-0 Eastern AA victory. It was the eighth win in nine games for Belgrade, which improved to 9-5 overall and 7-1 in league play.

Tayler Thomas

Belgrade shortstop Tayler Thomas throws to first for a put out Monday against Great Falls CMR.

