John Sillitti has resigned as head coach of the cross country and track teams at Manhattan.
Sillitti confirmed via text message to the Belgrade News Thursday that he resigned for personal reasons. When asked if he’d be willing to make a statement, Sillitti replied, “I don’t think I want to make a statement right now.”
According to Manhattan Superintendent Brian Ayers, Sillitti submitted his resignation Jan. 5 for both positions. The head coaching position for track has already been posted.
“We have posted the position externally and internally,” Ayers said. “We will consider internal candidates. Coaches who were on staff last year will be considered for the head coaching role, and we’ll also consider external candidates who express interest.”
The priority is to fill the track vacancy with practices beginning March 14. Then, Ayers said, the school will post the opening for cross country.
“Because of the timing of everything we are going to post the track. We’re going to hire track specific right now,” Ayers said. “And then we’ll look at cross country in April.”
Sillitti, who was inducted to the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in July, began his career as an assistant coach more than two decades ago. He coached multiple sports before becoming Manhattan’s head cross country coach in 2009 and then the head track coach in 2011.
During Sillitti’s tenure, the boys cross country team won five state championships and finished as the runner up seven times. The girls claimed four state titles and placed second three times.
The track team has been equally successful with five state championships for the boys, 11 combined state trophies as well as 16 district and divisional championships.
Sillitti was named the Class B cross country coach of the year nine times and received the honor five more times in track. In addition, he was nominated for National High School Athletic Coaches Association coach of the year in 2016 for boys track and again in 2019 for boys cross country.