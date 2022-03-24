Four boys and two girls earned All-State honors for their effort this past season at Manhattan Christian.
Seniors Logan Leep and Willem Kimm, along with junior Seth Amunrud and sophomore Mason Venema, earned the accolade in District 12C in helping the boys post a 27-0 record en route to winning the state Class C championship.
Amunrud led the team with 17.2 points per game and averaged more than four rebounds and two assists per game. Leep was second on the team with 12.9 points per game.
Venema also averaged double figure scoring (10.4) and more than four rebounds per game, while Kimm scored 7.2 points and more than four rebounds per game.
Juniors Grace Aamot and Ava Bellach earned All-State honors for the girls as the Eagles advanced to state and finished with a 23-4 record. Bellach led the team in scoring (16.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg), while Aamot was second on the team with 10.5 points per game.
Earning second team all-conference honors were senior Natalie Walhof and sophomore Katelyn Van Kirk. Walhof averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Van Kirk average 9.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Long, Douma named All-State in 5B
Three Forks senior Owen Long and Manhattan senior Evan Douma each received All-State honors in District 5B for their effort this past season. Long helped the Wolves post a 23-5 record en route to winning the program’s first state championship since 2001.
Douma played a major role in Manhattan’s 19-8 campaign, which concluded at the state tournament. The Tigers won the district tournament and placed third at divisional.
Austin Allen earned first team all-conference honors for Three Forks, while fellow seniors Finn Tesoro and Mikey O’Dell were second team selections.
Senior Markus Fenno was a second team selection for Manhattan.
The lone first team pick for Three Forks’ girls was Jayden Woodland. Fellow senior Ashlyn Swenson was a second team selection.
Adele Didriksen was the only Manhattan player to earn accolades as a second team selection.
Boys
District 5B
All-State
Owen Long, Three Forks, Sr; Brendan Wagner, Whitehall, Sr; Evan Douma, Manhattan, Sr; Tyler Harrington, Jefferson, Sr.
First Team All-Conference
Owen Long, Three Forks, Sr; Brendan Wagner, Whitehall, Sr; Evan Douma, Manhattan, Sr; Tyler Harrington, Jefferson, Sr; Trey Hoveland, Townsend, Sr; Austin Allen, Three Forks, Sr.
Second Team All-Conference
Ryan Racht, Townsend, Jr; Trevor Mosness, Big Timber, Jr; Mikey O’Dell, Three Forks, Sr; Finn Tesoro, Three Forks, Sr; Lane Wagner, Whitehall, Sr; Markus Fenno, Manhattan, Sr.
District 12C
All-State & First Team All-Conference
Seth Amunrud, Manahttan Christian, Jr; Zach Gould, West Yellowstone, Sr; Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley, Sr; Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian, Sr; Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian, Soph; Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley, Sr; Martin Ore, Harrison-Willow Creek, Sr; Brand Ostler, Ennis, Sr; Willem Kimm, Manhattan Christian, Sr.
First Team All-Conference
Kaiden Batlzer, Sheridan, Sr; Taylor Hales, West Yellowstone, Jr.
Second Team All-Conference
Shaw Davis, White Sulphur Springs, Sr; Cole Flatt, Shields Valley, Sr; Kyle Homner, Harrison-Willow Creek, Sr; Sam Davis, White Sulphur Springs, Sr; John McDonald, Gardiner, Jr; Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, Sr; Connor Nye, Twin Bridges, Jr; Max Romney, Lone Peak, Jr; Clintin Buyan, Ennis, Soph; Cade Cathey, Sheridan, Soph; Andrew Bacon, Harrison-Willo Creek, Soph.
Girls
District 5B
All-State
Bailey Finn, Big Timber, Jr; Rachel VanBlaricom, Jefferson, Sr; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, Sr; Brynna Wolfe, Jefferson, Sr.
First Team All-Conference
Bailey Finn, Big Timber, Jr; Rachel VanBlaricom, Jefferson, Sr; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, Sr; Brynna Wolfe, Jefferson, Sr; Jayden Woodland, Three Forks Sr; Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber, Soph.
Second Team All-Conference
Ashlyn Swenson, Three Forks, Sr; Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson, Sr; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, Sr; Cia Stuber, Jefferson, Sr; Maxine Hoagland, Jr; Adele Didriksen, Manhattan, Sr.
District 12C
All-State & First Team All-Conference
Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone, Sr; Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian, Jr; Sophia Darr, Gardiner, Jr; Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian, Jr; Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, Soph; Jaeli Jenkins, Shields Valley, Jr; Ellie Reinertson, Gardiner, Frosh; Aspen Sanderson, Shields Valley, Sr.
First Team All-Conference
Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Ennis, Jr; Morgan Fairchild, Shields Valley, Sr; Gracie Bravo, Lima, Sr.
Second Team All-Conference
Shelby Klein, Ennis, Sr; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, Soph; Ayla Janzen, Twin Bridges, Soph; Carly Wilson, Lone Peak, Sr; Kendra Manger, White Sulphur Springs, Soph; Natalie Walhof, Manhattan Christian, Sr; Katelyn Van Kirk, Soph; Grace Dawkins, West Yellowstone, Soph; Kyle Pancost, Twin Bridges, Soph; Faith Larsen, Sheridan, Sr; Lauren Cim, Harrison-Willow Creek, Soph.