Belgrade scored the first points of the contest Tuesday in Great Falls, but wound up trailing the rest of the way in a league loss.
Great Falls CMR outscored the Panthers 22-5 over the remainder of the first quarter en route to a 70-42 Eastern AA victory. It was a frustrating performance for Belgrade, which lost its third straight game.
“We have to do a better job of traveling and being mentally prepared to play,” Panthers head coach Luke Powers said. “We need to be able to execute on both ends of the floor whether it's in Belgrade or on the road. Right now we are challenged with figuring out how to play better coming off the bus.”
Great Falls CMR (1-5, 1-3 Eastern AA) led by 13 at halftime and then by 17 entering the fourth quarter. An 8-0 run to begin the final frame extended the Rustlers’ lead to 54-29.
Trigg Mapes led Great Falls CMR with a game-high 21 points, while River Wasson had 16.
The Panthers were led by Tre’Vion Randle, who scored 16 points. Wilson Goodhue and Kade Schlauch combined for 15.
Belgrade (1-6, 0-3 Eastern AA) is back in action Saturday hosting Great Falls.
Great Falls CMR 70, Belgrade 42
Belgrade 7 12 10 13 - 42
CMR 22 10 14 24 - 70
BELGRADE (1-6) - Taylor Tvedt 1, Braden Clyde 4, Tre'Vion Randle 16, Wilson Goodhue 8, Kade Schlauch 7, Rylan McCollim 4, Daniel Marinko 2. Totals 15 10-19 42.
GREAT FALLS CMR (2-5) - Hunter McMann 2, Tyler Moore 3, Gus Nunez 2, River Wasson 16, Carter Payne 6, Jace Crane 3, Trigg Mapes 21, Dean Blair 8, Hunter Goad 5, Kael Barnes 4. Totals 29 6-15 70.