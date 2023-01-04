BOZEMAN — A little over 90 seconds into the game Tuesday night, Leila Mamangun buried a 3 from the corner to give Belgrade a 3-2 lead. It was the team’s only lead in what became a blowout loss on the road.
Unbeaten Gallatin countered with back-to-back 3’s by Aspen Evenson to take control and cruised from there en route to a 71-32 victory in the Eastern AA opener for both teams.
“We were definitely slow to make adjustments — just all the little things,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “We were slow on rebounding. They were one step ahead of us every single time.”
The Panthers didn’t have a good week of practice leading into the game, Nolte added, and it translated to a poor performance on the court in their return from Christmas break.
“We talked about it all week that we practice how we play and we practiced that way this week,” she said. “So we talked about it after the game that we got to start practicing harder and we have to have a lot more attention to the details, and support each other better.”
Gallatin (4-0, 1-0 Eastern AA) had three players finish in double figures led by the effort of Jada Davis. The freshman guard poured in a game-high 20 points, while Evenson and Novelle McQuiston also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Davis scored 12 of her points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Raptors stretched their lead to 32 heading into the fourth. Gallatin buried nine 3’s in the contest with Addie Swenson, Evenson and McQuiston each finishing with two.
“They’re strong all the way around and we knew that they had three-point shooters at every single position,” said Nolte. “They really don’t have much of a post on the inside, but they still have number three (Karsen Breeding). So we expected them to be shooting the three.”
The bright spot for the Panthers was the play of Khloey Robinson. The senior tallied a team and season-high 14 points, including a pair of 3’s, in the defeat.
“Khloey did a great job. We put Khloey on Jada and she did a good job stopping her for the most part,” said Nolte. “And offensively she did a good job of getting to the basket and getting to the rim. We just got to have more people with that mentality of you got to score and you got to be strong with the ball.”
Belgrade (1-3, 0-1 Eastern AA) returns to action Thursday with a non-conference makeup game at Missoula Sentinel.