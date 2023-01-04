BOZEMAN — A little over 90 seconds into the game Tuesday night, Leila Mamangun buried a 3 from the corner to give Belgrade a 3-2 lead. It was the team’s only lead in what became a blowout loss on the road.

Unbeaten Gallatin countered with back-to-back 3’s by Aspen Evenson to take control and cruised from there en route to a 71-32 victory in the Eastern AA opener for both teams.

Sarah Gillihan

Belgrade Sarah Gillihan, right, battles Gallatin’s Ave Odegard for a rebound Tuesday night.

