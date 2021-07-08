The Bridger Mountain Classic softball tournament was held July 2-4 in Belgrade. The three-day tournament featured 22 teams, including five from Belgrade.

A spotlight game under the lights Friday evening at 9 featured the u16 Belgrade girls versus the Gallatin Valley Lady Outlaws. Belgrade pulled off the victory with a 6-0 shutout.

Pool play continued Saturday including several games with local teams from Manhattan, Gallatin Valley and Bozeman.

Sunday was bracket play, and in the u16/18 division the u18 Belgrade Green girls took third place. In the u12 division the u12 Belgrade Green took home second place.

U16/18 Division

1st place: Billings Force

2nd place: Missoula Sparks

3rd place: Belgrade Green (u18)

U14 Division

1st place: Billings Force (Meyer)

2nd place: Helena Silverstorm (Garza)

3rd place: Bozeman ‘06

U12 Division

1st place: Billings Force (Tryan)

2nd place: Belgrade Green (u12)

3rd place: TIE Billings Force (Stephens) and Helena Bucs

