Prior to the lead group teeing off on the 18th hole Wednesday at Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Great Falls, Manhattan Christian co-head coaches Tom Hubers and Ryan Ruffatto knew what was on the line.
With Grace Aamot the lone Eagles’ player still out on the course they opted not to inform the senior of what was at stake. Instead, they simply stressed the importance on making par on the final hole.
What took place from there won’t be forgotten any time soon as Aamot came up clutch in a difficult situation to lift Manhattan Christian to its sixth consecutive state Class C championship.
“It was a heroic shot on 18 to basically win the girls title,” said Hubers.
Aamot had pushed her tee shot to the right and into a couple of trees. To get out of trouble she had to navigate around a low-lying branch as well as another tree about 40 yards ahead, which presented two difficult obstacles to the hole, which was about 150 yards away.
“Just looking at the angle when she’s stepping on her club, I was like, “I think you can clear both,’” said Hubers. “And she looks at me with like this eye of the tiger look, and I go, ‘Give it a good swing.’ And she looks and me and she goes, ‘Yes sir.’”
Aamot hit a perfect shot and bounced the ball onto the green, hit the pin, and then the ball stopped about 10 feet away. Two putts later, she had sealed another state championship Manhattan Christian.
“It was the most clutch shot of the tournament by a long ways,” said Ruffato. “It was unbelievable.”
Lone Peak’s Cate Leydig was also among that final group and had about a 12–15-yard putt for birdie that would have created a three-way tie atop the team standings. But she missed the putt, which opened the door for Aamot, who tapped in her second putt a short time later.
“We know that we’ve won state and at that point Grace still has no clue what’s going on,” said Hubers.
Aamot would soon learn that the Eagles won the team championship by just one stroke with a score of 581. It was the closest finish in Class C history as Broadus and Lone Peak tied for second with a 582.
Aamot placed third individually with a two-day total of 175 following rounds of 91 and 84. Leydig won the tournament with a 171.
“We’re heaping lots of praise on Grace and it really was legend, this clutch, really big time shot,” said Ruffatto. “And Grace says, “Guys, I just happened to be the last one coming in. Every shot mattered from all of us.’ It was really humble and that’s who Grace is.”
Lindsay Cook and Jocee Ruffatto also performed in clutch situations. Each improved their score on Day 2 and Cook placed 8th with a 191 following rounds of 98 and 93.
Hubers noted that Cook played “gritty” golf and had several key shots on the last few holes, while Jocee Ruffatto bogeyed her last six holes of the tournament en route to shaving nine strokes off Day 1. Jocee Ruffatto finished with a 215 (112-103) to finish in a tie for 16th.
“Our girls just didn’t play very well yesterday,” said Hubers. “So, we kind of found ourselves in a little bit of a hole, a tight race. Going into today I think we were six (strokes) back of Broadus and a couple back of Lone Peak.”
While her score did not count toward the team score, the coaching staff also noted the effort of Haley Sander, who improved by nine strokes on Day 2. She had rounds of 127 and 118 for a 245.
“All of our girls stepped up and really did well today,” said Hubers. “They all shot a better score than they did yesterday.”
On the boys’ side, Christian’s pursuit of a fifth consecutive championship came to an end. Highwood won the title with a score of 510, while second through fourth were separated by just two strokes.
Seeley-Swan earned the runner up trophy with a 524, Scobey was third with a 525, and the Eagles fourth with a 526.
Ryan Ruffatto noted it was a “razor thin” finish.
“I know the boys are disappointed but man they’ve been awesome teammates to the girls supporting them and encouraging them,” he said. “We’re really proud of the boys for digging in and giving it their best. They came up a little short, but fourth place is nothing to hang your head about.”
Cavan Visser led the way for Christian, carding a 170 to placed fifth following rounds of 87 and 83. Caleb Anderson (91-87) and Carter VanDyken (88-90) finished in a three-way tie for 10th with a 178.
The Eagles were rounded out by Isaac Hoekema, who had a 231.
“Honestly, any other year you have three boys in the top 10 you’re typically going to get a trophy,” said Hubers. “But this year just a few of the top teams had one or two golfers that shot substantially lower. I know our boys are pretty disappointed in their Day 1 scores, but three out of the four boys improved scores from yesterday. But just too many mistakes and missed putts, three-putts and whatever, down the stretch.”
Three Forks girls place fourth in Class B
Led by two golfers who placed in the top 10, Three Forks’ girls earned a fourth-place finish Wednesday at the state Class B tournament at Marias Valley Golf Course in Shelby.
The Wolves were two strokes out of third place after the first round on Tuesday, and then tried to make a push on Day 2 to finish in the top three. But Malta managed to finish 16 strokes ahead Three Forks and Thompson Falls, who tied for fourth with scores of 846.
“Coming into today I told the girls who knows, we’ll see what happens,” Wolves head coach Aaron Harkins said. “We took fourth in divisionals and snuck in (to state as a team), and I said, ‘Let’s go out there and see if we can get ourselves some hardware.’ After the first day we were just two strokes back, still in fourth, but two strokes back of third place. Girls played decently well, Ari (Judd) and Lydia (Kluin) were in the top 10 yesterday.”
Judd had rounds of 92 and 88 to card a 180 and place sixth, while Kluin tied for 10th with Paige Lethert of Columbus with a 191 following rounds of 95 and 96. The top 15 finishers earn All-State honors.
The Wolves were rounded out by Paige Lein (111-112—227), Claire Van Vleet (120-128—248), and Kennedy Rogers (124-128—252), who placed 43rd, 55th and 61st, respectively.
“Unfortunately, didn’t bring any hardware home but all around a great state tournament for our girls,” said Harkins. “Pretty young (team) considering we only brought two players back from our state runner up finish last year.”
Shelby won championship with a score of 799, while Jefferson and Malta rounded out the top three with an 802 and 830, respectively.
Bigfork’s Keni Wade won the individual championship with rounds of 80 and 81 for a 161, while Jefferson’s Celi Chapman was second with a 164.
Although the Wolves lose Kluin to graduation, the future remains bright with four members of the state team — two juniors and two sophomores —expected to return in 2024.
“Things are looking up,” Harkins said. “Hopefully we can get a few more girls out on the team next year to compete for a spot on varsity. Got a good young foundation coming back.”