Manhattan Christian Girls

Manhattan Christian's girls won a sixth consecutive state Class C championship Wednesday in Great Falls.

 Courtesy photo

Prior to the lead group teeing off on the 18th hole Wednesday at Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Great Falls, Manhattan Christian co-head coaches Tom Hubers and Ryan Ruffatto knew what was on the line.

With Grace Aamot the lone Eagles’ player still out on the course they opted not to inform the senior of what was at stake. Instead, they simply stressed the importance on making par on the final hole.

Manhattan Christian Boys

Manhattan Christian's boys placed fourth Wednesday at the state Class C tournament in Great Falls.
Three Forks Girls

Three Forks' girls placed fourth Wednesday at the state Class B tournament in Shelby.

