In the week prior to the District 5B Meet, Michael Swan was able to realize a childhood dream. The Manhattan senior signed with Montana State University to continue his track and field career.
It had been a lifelong dream for the three-sport athlete and he was practically screaming from the rooftop after receiving an offer from the Bobcats.
“It’s been a childhood dream ever since I was little running for MSU,” said Swan. “I was so excited when I got the email that I was going to be on the team. I could hardly wait to tell my parents and all my friends and family.”
While Swan noted his emotions ranged from shock and awe to amazement, he quickly had to regroup. There’s still work to finish as a prep career comes to a close and Swan was all business Friday at the Belgrade Booster Club Track.
Swan won three events and placed third in another on an extremely windy day in leading Manhattan to a runner up finish. The Tigers finished with 130 points, while Jefferson won the championship with 192.
“The wind was kind of a bugger, but you just got to go through that obstacle,” said Swan. “You got to try your hardest, rain or shine, you just got to do your best.”
Swan won the 200 (22.74), 400 (51.11) and long jump (20-01) and was third in the 100 (11.61). He also ran the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay, which took second with a time of 3:42.98.
Swan is prequalified for state in each of his individual events except for the 100. Thus, that alleviates a little bit of pressure heading into next week’s divisional meet.
But that doesn’t mean Swan will be taking his foot off the gas over the final two weeks of the season. There’s a couple of personal goals he’s shooting for in addition to winning state championships.
“A couple of school records I want to beat in the 200 and 400,” Swan said. “I just want to try to place better than I did last year and hopefully get some state championships in those events.”
Manhattan had three other individual winners on the day. Payden Cantalupo won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:51.33, while Lane Holzworth had the top throw in the discus of 131-feet, 3-inches and David Bates cleared 10-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault.
Three Forks, which placed fourth in the team standings with 38 points, had two winners. Garrett Golding won the 800 with a personal best time of 2:05.70, while Bryon Fanning won the 1,600-meter run in 10:48.56.
On the girls’ side, Three Forks placed third with 103 points and Manhattan was fourth with 83. Big Timber won the meet with 129, while Townsend was second with 118.
Three Forks was led by the effort of Jasmyn Murphy, who earned three runner up finishes and placed third in another event. But, the senior noted it wasn’t her best day.
“A little bit disappointed, I’m not going to lie,” Murphy said. “The wind sucks and I don’t know — long jump has not been very good for me. I’m either way behind my board or I’m over because I’ve had so many good jumps this year but I scratch them every time. So that’s been so frustrating.”
Murphy is the defending state Class B champion in the long jump, but her top mark of the day was only 15-feet, 9.25-inches. Emily Cooley, of Big Timber, won with a leap of 16-feet, 5.25-inches.
Murphy also placed second in the 200 (27.18) and 300 hurdles (50.07) and third in triple jump (32-10.50). She opted not to compete in the 400, but has already prequalified for state in the event.
“I want to try and win state again in the long jump and I’m in state competition for the 400. I think two girls are beating me by like hundredths of seconds,” Murphy said. “So I would love to win the 400 and then just place in all my other events.”
Murphy is also prequalified for state in the long jump and would have had a best of 17-feet, 8-inches had she not scratched on and attempt earlier this spring.
With the season winding down Murphy is focused on divisional and state. Afterwards she hopes to make a decision on where to continue her athletic career.
“My decision will probably be made once the season is over and I can see things,” said Murphy. “I’m kind of indecisive, but I want to go in to physical therapy. U of M (University of Montana) has the program and I need a good school that’s going to have a good four years before hand basically, so I have to remind myself it’s for the degree too not just the running.”
While Three Forks did not boast a winner on the day there were many top five placers. Kylie Rowan and Brielle Davis finished second and third in discus, respectively, with marks of 96-08 and 93-09, while three athletes placed in the top four in shot put.
Davis added a runner up finish in javelin (109-02), while Jayden Woodland was third in the 1,600 (5:25.43).
Saige Duffin had Manhattan’s lone victory of the day, clearing 7-feet in the pole vault. Teammate Isabelle Beals was second at the same height.
Ella Miller added third place finishes in the 100 (17.21) and 300 (51.93) hurdles and was fifth in the 1,600 (5:52.11), while Rylee Cameron was third in the 3,200 (13:44.24).
