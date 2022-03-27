MANHATTAN — Powered by victories in all but one match, Three Forks’ tennis team began the season with a dominant dual victory.
The Wolves swept both doubles matches and then won 3 of 4 singles matches against Granite on an unseasonably warm and sunny day Saturday in Manhattan.
“I am very impressed with each of the player’s growth and use of new skills at this meet,” Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver said.
Both teams had limited participants due to a lack of completed practices. The Montana High School Association requires athletes to have 10 practices under their belt prior to their first dual, thus the Wolves were limited to four players and Granite had five.
The dual began with two doubles matches and the senior tandem of Macie Jensen and Lauren Stone defeated Granite’s Marina Flores and Lavinia Tenesch 6-2, 6-1.
“Our seniors worked really well together as a doubles team and I think they will be ready to try both doubles and singles this spring to see where they best fit,” said Lauver.
Alicia Deriana and Karin Williams teamed up in the other doubles match and defeated Terese Buhr and Maya Flores 6-1, 6-3.
Deriana and Williams were also victorious in singles action. Deriana defeated Flores 6-2, 6-1, while Williams defeated Buhr 6-1, 6-0.
“Alicia Deriana played singles for the first time and had great success,” said Lauver. “Karin Williams played singles again after getting some late season success at singles in Great Falls last spring.”
Lauren Stone also notched a victory in singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Flores. The lone loss of the day for the Wolves came when Tenesch won a close 6-3, 7-5 match against Jensen.
Overall, Three Forks has 15 athletes competing this season including 10 returners and five freshmen. Lauver noted there is a lot of potential among the freshman class.
“They all are super, super strong,” she said. “They have the potential to play both singles and doubles and we’re going to kind of feel them out and see where they sit best this year. They really are getting good. I think they could take a higher spot than they did last year.”
Ruby Warden is a returning junior for the team, while the sophomore class consists of six athletes — Sarah Christman, Alexandria Kotter, Madison Griffiths, Sophie Meskimen, Jacqueline Rollyson, and Williams.
As Three Forks begins its fourth season (2020 was canceled due to Covid), Lauver noted the significant strides within the program.
“I’m seeing a clear understanding of not just the rules of the game, but trying some different techniques,” she said. “We’re definitely dialing some things in as far as having progressions and understanding of what a forehand really should look like from beginning to end. But also just their serves. Just getting a lot cleaner and a lot more repetitive. They’re able to hold a rally pretty well.”
