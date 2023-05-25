HELENA — As teams were warming up less than 30 minutes prior to the first games of the State AA tournament Thursday at Batch Field, rain started to fall. It only intensified as the first pitch was thrown and Belgrade had the misfortune of being in the field as conditions quickly deteriorated.

With steady rain falling, and unable to get a good grip on the ball, pitcher Olivia Mills struggled with her control. The sophomore walked a pair of batters, including one with the bases loaded, hit another and allowed two hits before head coach Joey Roberts pulled her out of the circle.

Ella Seaman

Belgrade junior Ella Seaman delivers a pitch Thursday against Missoula Big Sky during a first round game at the state Class AA tournament in Helena.
Sierra Tuss

Belgrade third baseman Sierra Tuss throws the ball to first for a putout Thursday against Missoula Big Sky during a first round game at the state Class AA tournament in Helena.

