...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
counties, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 947 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated rain and snowmelt
could result in minor flooding along the Jefferson River from
north of Twin Bridges to Three Forks. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Forks, Whitehall, Silver Star, Lewis And Clark Caverns
State Park, Cardwell, Willow Creek and Waterloo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
Until 745 PM MDT.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Belgrade’s players celebrate after Tayler Thomas (22) hit the first of her two home runs against Missoula Big Sky during a first round game a the state Class AA tournament against Missoula Big Sky in Helena.
Dan Chesnet
Belgrade senior Tayler Thomas delivers a pitch Thursday against Missoula Big Sky during a first round game at the state Class AA tournament in Helena.
Dan Chesnet
Belgrade centerfielder Abbie Morin hauls in a fly ball for an out Thursday against Missoula Big Sky in a first round game at the state Class AA tournament in Helena.
HELENA — As teams were warming up less than 30 minutes prior to the first games of the State AA tournament Thursday at Batch Field, rain started to fall. It only intensified as the first pitch was thrown and Belgrade had the misfortune of being in the field as conditions quickly deteriorated.
With steady rain falling, and unable to get a good grip on the ball, pitcher Olivia Mills struggled with her control. The sophomore walked a pair of batters, including one with the bases loaded, hit another and allowed two hits before head coach Joey Roberts pulled her out of the circle.