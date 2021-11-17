Following a season that concluded with the program’s second state championship in three years, three Manhattan Christian players received All-State accolades.
Senior Kiersten Van Kirk, along with juniors Ava Bellach and Katelyn Van Kirk, were also named first team all-conference in District 12C. The trio helped the Eagles post a 26-3 record en route to winning the state Class C championship.
“I am so proud of those girls,” Christian head coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “We would not have been able to have the success that we did without their hard work and dedication. They had a great season, not only playing volleyball but also leading the team.”
Kiersten Van Kirk, who has committed to play at Boise State University, led the Eagles with 393 kills this past season. She’ll graduate as the program’s second all-time leader in kills with 1,458.
Katelyn Van Kirk and Bellach ranked second and third in kills for the team, respectively, and Katelyn led the team in aces.
Christian boasted a 21-match win streak during the season and finished unbeaten against conference opponents. That includes six victories against White Sulphur Springs, which placed third at state.
Belgrade's Bowler named All-State
Belgrade’s Tycelee Bowler received All-State honors for her effort this past season. The senior libero was selected as a second team All-State libero and first team all-conference in the Eastern AA. It’s the second time Bowler had received the honor.
Sophomore Josie Blazina also earned all-conference honors. The outside hitter earned honorable mention accolades.
Blazina and Bowler helped the Panthers finish with a 6-19 record this past season. The six victories is the most since becoming a AA program in 2019.
Westervelt, Pestel first team for Manhattan, TF
Manhattan and Three Forks each had a pair of all-conference selections in District 5B.
Named to the first team were Manhattan outside hitter Oliviah Westervelt and Three Forks libero Addison Pestel. Second team selections were Manhattan libero Franci St. Cyr and Three Forks defensive specialist/setter Macie Jensen.
Manhattan finished 13-9 this past season and reached the Southern B Divisional, while Three Forks finished 7-10 was fourth at district.
Class AA
First Team All-State
Avery Stuff, Great Falls CMR, Jr, DS/L; Raia Chase, Missoula Sentinel, Sr, DS/L; Lauren Heuiser, Helena, Jr, MH; Lexi Thorton, Great Falls CMR, Jr, MH; Sydney Pierce, Billings West, Soph, MH; Jenavieve Lynch, Sr, Bozeman, OH; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, Sr, OH; Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR, Sr, OH; Quincy Frohlich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr, OH; Sidney Gulick, Glacier, Sr, OH; Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR, Sr, S.
Second Team All-State
Maddie Frazier, Glacier, Jr, DS/L; Molly O’Connor, Gallatin, Sr, DS/L; Tycelee Bowler, Belgrade, Sr, DS/L; Ashley Olson, Butte, Sr, MH; Camille Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate, Jr, OH; Carissa Stratman, Bozeman, Jr, OH; Savanna Sterck, Flathead, Sr, OH; Addie Allen, Billings West, Soph, S; Paige Sawyer, Missoula Sentinel, Sr, S; Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior, jr, S.
Eastern AA
First Team All-Conference
Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR, Sr, OH; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, Sr, OH; Carissa Stratman, Bozeman, Jr, OH; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, Sr, OH; Sydney Pierce, Billings West, Soph, MH; Lexi Thorton, Great Falls CMR, Sr, MH; Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR, Sr, S; Addie Allen, Billings West, Soph, S; Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior, Jr, S; Tycelee Bowler, Sr, DS/L; Avery Stuff, Great Falls CMR, Jr, DS/L; Molly O’Connor, Gallatin, Sr, DS/L.
Second Team All-Conference
Ella Cochran, Great Falls CMR, Jr, OH; Ryann Eddins, Gallatin, Sr, OH; Sidney Streiff, Billings West, Soph, OH; Jorgan Olson-Keck, Billings Skyview, Sr, OH; Leela Ormsby, Billings Senior, Frosh, MH; Keaton Lynn, Gallatin, Sr, MH; Addie Swanson, Gallatin, Soph, S; Clara Fox, Bozeman, Jr, S; Kate Nienaber, Billings West, Sr, DS/L; Lauren Rodacker, Billings Skyview, Sr, DS/L.
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Kara Pospisil, Billings Senior, Sr, OH; Izzy Ping, Billings Senior, Soph, OH; Bria Isley, Bozeman, Soph, OH; Josie Blazina, Belgrade, Soph, OH; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview, Sr, MH; Cadence Lundgren, Gallatin, Frosh, MH; Avery Burkhart, Bozeman, Jr, MH; Mya Pospisil, Billings Senior, Sr, DS/L; Norah Allen, Great Falls CMR, Jr, DS/L; Ashlyn Jones, Great Falls, Jr, DS/L.
District 5B
All-State
Trinity Wilson, Townsend, Jr; Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson, Sr; Alleigh Burdick, Townsend, Jr; Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson, Sr; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, Sr.
First Team All-Conference
Trinity Wilson, Townsend, Jr; Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson, Sr; Alleigh Burdick, Townsend, Jr; Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson, Sr; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, Sr; Oliviah Westervelt, Manhattan, Sr; Addie Pestel, Three Forks, Jr.
Second Team All-Conference
Emily Bird, Townsend, Soph; Maxine Hoagland, Whitehall, Jr; Andi Douma, Manhattan, Sr; Emma McCauley, Jefferson, Jr; Franci St. Cyr, Manhattan, Sr; Macie Jensen, Three Forks, Sr; Kennedy Vogle, Townsend, Sr.
District 12C
All-State/First Team All-Conference
kiersten Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian, Sr, OH; Cabry Taylor, White Sulphur Springs, Sr, OH; Katelyn Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian, Soph, OH; Jaeli Jenkins, Shields Valley, Jr, OH; Shelby Klein, Ennis, Sr, OH; Callie Kaiser, Twin Bridges, Jr, OH; Ellie Reinertson, Gardiner, Frosh, S; Maddie Cone, Lone Peak, Jr, OH; Tyler DeFord, Shields Valley, Jr, S; Daisy Fisher, White Sulphur Springs, Sr, MB; Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian, Jr, OH;Haven Sager, Shields Valley, Sr, OH*.
* Second team all-state
Second Team All-Conference
Gracie Bravo, Lima, Sr, MH; Shae Lovett, Ennis, Sr, S; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, Soph, MB; Leah Veress, Gardiner, Sr, OH; Callie Menard, White Sulphur Springs, Sr, S; Perry Dominick, Shields Valley, Sr, MH; Jessie Bough, Lone Peak, Jr, L; Lauren Cima, Harrison-Willow Creek, Soph, MB; Ayla Janzen, Twin Bridges, Soph, L; Kendra Manger, White Sulphur Springs, Soph, OH.