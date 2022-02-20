As Three Forks loaded onto the team bus Saturday morning, Wolves head coach Terry Hauser pulled senior Owen Long aside.
“We need you,” Hauser informed Long, who’d had some off nights recently after getting sick a couple weeks ago.
The goal was simple for No. 1 seed Three Forks after dropping the District 5B semifinal 60-57 against Jefferson Friday: win two games and the Wolves still have a shot at their ultimate goal of a Class B state title.
To start, Three Forks cruised by Whitehall in the second half for a 64-40 win Saturday morning. And despite a slow first half, Three Forks finished the job against Townsend 43-36 in the District 5B tournament consolation final at the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Long — who scored a team-high 22 points against Whitehall — led the Wolves once again with 20 points against Townsend.
Three Forks will next face Colstrip — the third-place team out of the District 3B tournament — in a play-in game Wednesday, March 2. The winner of that game will move on to the Class B divisional tournament in Billings.
“I’m really proud of them because it’s not easy to come back through the loser bracket, especially with a lot of pressure to win (as the one seed),” Hauser said. “We beat up on most of the teams in our conference all year, and we’ve got a target on our back. It just feels good to move on and to get to win this, because it could be the other way.”
Three Forks (15-4) had to earn every bit of the win against Townsend (13-6), as the Wolves didn’t make their second shot of the game until the 3:17 mark in the second quarter. Hauser said he figured Townsed would hold onto the ball and stall, which is exactly what served as the root cause of Three Forks’ offensive struggles.
But the Wolves stayed in the game thanks to the free-throw line. That was most evident at the very end of the first half, when Three Forks’ Austin Allen stole the ball from Townsend’s Seth McDaid and earned a trip to the line.
He missed the first free throw, but his teammate Shane Williams got the rebound and was fouled on the putback. Williams then made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Wolves a 15-14 lead with 1.3 seconds to play in the first half — Three Forks’ first lead of the game.
That’s when the energy and momentum noticeably shifted in Three Forks’ favor.
“They were stalling a little bit, so it just took us a little while to get going,” Long said. “But once we got going, we were getting comfortable. And once we get comfortable, I feel like we’re a great team.”
And Long was the catalyst, whether it was driving in fast-break situations or contesting shots at the rim on the other end.
“Big-time players show up in big-time games,” Hauser said. “He was an all-state player last year and probably will be there. He’s a big-time player, and I’m glad he showed up because we obviously needed him.”
Townsend wasn’t completely out of it, though, led by Gavin Vandenacre with 16 points. Three Forks stretched the lead out to as many as eight points but had to sweat it out at the free-throw line to seal the deal.
“Sometimes it’s a bit of a rollercoaster ride,” Long said. “We’ll do something wild on one end and make up for it on the other end. But I mean, that’s just the way it goes sometimes and it’s kind of fun actually.”
Regardless, Three Forks moves on to the play-in game with their state title hopes very much still alive. Colstrip is also a familiar foe for Three Forks, which Hauser said will benefit the Wolves.
“We’ve got to win that one, that’s a big one,” Hauser said. “I have a feeling they won’t hold the ball and stall, and (instead) they’ll run with us so I like our chances there.”
Three Forks 64, Whitehall 40
Whitehall 19 10 7 4 - 40
Three Forks 15 10 21 18 - 64
WHITEHALL - Brendan Wagner 3 2-2 9, Parker Wagner 1 0-0 3, Gavin French 1 0-0 2, Lane Wagner 10 3-3 26. Totals: 15 5-5 40.
THREE FORKS (16-4) - Austin Allen 1 0-0 2, Jacob Buchignani 5 0-0 12, Owen Long 9 3-4 22, Walker Page 2 0-0 4, Shane Williams 2 2-2 6, Finn Tesoro 4 0-0 11, Collin Stone 1 1-2 4, Mikey O’Dell 1 1-2 3, Dylan Swenson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 7-10 64.
3-point goals: White 5 (L. Wagner 3, B. Wagner 1, P. Wagner 1), TF 7 (Tesoro 3, Buchignani 2, Long 1, Stone 1).
Three Forks 43, Townsend 36
Three Forks 6 9 10 18 - 43
Townsend 8 6 8 14 - 36
THREE FORKS (17-4) - Austin Allen 3 1-4 7, Jacob Buchignani 0 0-0 0, Owen Long 6 7-7 20, Finn Tesoro 1 4-4 6, Mikey O’Dell 3 2-4 8, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 16-23 43.
TOWNSEND - Trey Hoveland 0 2-4 2, Ryan Tacht 5 0-0 10, Jesus Garcia 4 0-0 8, Gavin Vandenacre 7 2-2 16, Seth McDaid 0 0-0 0, Colton Noyes 0 0-0 0, Camden Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Braden Racht 0 0-0 0, Tizer Sangray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-6 36.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Long), Tow 0.