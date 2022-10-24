For the second consecutive season Three Forks’ boys earned a runner up finish at the MHSA 59th State Cross Country Championships in Missoula. The Wolves finished a distant second, but were 17 points ahead of Jefferson to claim another silver trophy in Class B.
Led by four runners in the top 20, Three Forks finished with a score of 112 at the University of Montana Golf Course. St. Ignatius won with a 63, while Jefferson had 129. Manhattan finished fourth with a score of 156.
“Obviously they wanted to get first, but we knew going in that St. Ignatius was going to be tough to beat. So I think they ran a really smart race and they did their absolute best,” Three Forks head coach Tara Forsberg said. “Second’s great, we’re very proud of that. It’s hard to see those seniors go out knowing they want a first place trophy and couldn’t quite get it.”
Manhattan’s girls finished just five points behind Columbus, 91-96, in a tight race for the title. The Tigers had five runners place in the top 30.
“This was an incredibly special group of young women,” Tigers head coach Sarah Jambor said. “It took everyone of them today and I'm so happy for them.”
Beau Johnston, Byron Fanning and Garrett Golding led the Wolves with times of 17:02.2, 17:02.7, and 17:02.8, respectively, to place 8th, 9th, and 10th. Forsberg noted the trio ran the entire race together.
Cass Violett was 20th for Three Forks with a time of 17:55.4, while Jacob Ramsey (65th, 19:18.8), Christopher Harmon (80th, 19:36.0), and Kiai Ingrahm (131st, 21:10.2), rounded out the team.
While the Wolves’ senior class had hoped to go out on top, Forsberg said they were all in good spirits afterwards.
“They’re very happy with it. It would have been very cool to see the three-two-one finishes because we got third two years ago,” she said. “They were a little disappointed, but once they realized the point spread between second and first, they were good.”
Manhattan placed fourth despite not having a runner place in the top 15 to earn All-State honors. But all seven runners placed within 75 seconds of each other led by Carson Blanchard (22nd, 18:03.1) and Luke Halverson (29th, 18:19.2).
The Tigers were rounded out by Gus Stewart (30th, 18:19.8), Payden Cantalupo (37th, 18:28.6), Hank Strasser (38th, 18:30.7), Billy Hamilton (52nd, 18:51.7), and Andrew Bowen (64th, 19:18.4).
“They were disappointed by their fourth place finish but as a whole, there were a number of positives,” said Jambor. “We came in ranked fifth and had an uphill battle … No, not the perfect ending we'd hope for, but that's part of this sport sometimes.”
Manhattan’s girls were led by the effort of sophomore Ella Miller, who earned All-State honors with an 8th place finish in 20:37.9.
“The shining moment to Saturday was Ella's eighth place finish,” said Jambor. “She ran so smart.”
Miah Fenno just missed earning All-State honors after placing 16th (21:14.5), while Zoe Axtman (21st, 21:44.8), Della Sebring (22nd, 21:50), and Ruthanne Bowen (29th, 22:12.9) formed a tight pack. Grace Johnson (37th, 22:39.1) and Sophia Stewart (55th, 23:16.4) rounded out the team.
“State was fantastic for the girls. Their hard work, consistency, and belief in their teammates and selves led to a good day,” said Jambor. “We came up with a plan and they executed it nearly perfectly. We unfortunately had to run without senior Ryen Gipe, but our three freshmen were there and stepped up big time.”
Three Forks’ girls placed 10th with a score of 265, and finished just two points ahead of Big Timber.
“We didn’t go in expecting any trophies, but they had a good solid race, were running really healthy, which is nice because last year we had some girls struggling with some injuries,” said Forsberg. “They did really good.”
Three Forks had one runner place in the top 30 in Bella Jones, who was 26th in 22:08.6. She was followed closely by Ari Judd (34th, 22:26.7).
The Wolves were rounded out by Grace Kluin (58th, 23:18.3), Brielle Davis (61st, 23.27.1), Devynn Judd (86th, 24:49.1), and Karin Williams (137th, 28:43.8).
While Three Forks’ boys have now earned trophies at state for three consecutive years, the girls haven’t enjoyed that kind of success — yet. Forsberg noted the program continues to grow and will hopefully become even more competitive.
“They started with me, a lot of them, when they were in sixth grade,” she added. “So to see them progress by working all year — and some of them don’t do track, but some do, and they run all year — that’s made a huge difference. The girls are getting to that place, but also we just need a few more girls.”
See complete meet results here: https://competitivetiming.com/mhsa-state-meet-results/#unique-id-2022.