Manhattan Girls

Manhattan's girls earned a runner up finish at the State B meet Saturday in Missoula.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Jambor

For the second consecutive season Three Forks’ boys earned a runner up finish at the MHSA 59th State Cross Country Championships in Missoula. The Wolves finished a distant second, but were 17 points ahead of Jefferson to claim another silver trophy in Class B.

Led by four runners in the top 20, Three Forks finished with a score of 112 at the University of Montana Golf Course. St. Ignatius won with a 63, while Jefferson had 129. Manhattan finished fourth with a score of 156.

