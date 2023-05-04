Three Forks’ Claire Van Vleet putts the ball on the Par 4 No. 9 hole Thursday at Headwaters Golf Course.
Manhattan Christian’s Carter VanDyken chips the ball onto the greens on hole No. 8 Thursday at Headwaters Golf Course.
Manhattan Christian’s Jocee Ruffato putts the ball on the Par 4 No. 9 hole Thursday at Headwaters Golf Course.
THREE FORKS — Area golfers wrapped up the regular season Thursday at the annual Three Forks Invitational at Headwaters Golf Course.
It was a strong finish for Three Forks’ boys, who placed second in the team standings with a score of 348. Jefferson won with a 314.
“Boys shot the lowest team total of the year and in recent memory,” Three Forks head coach Aaron Harkins said. “Dylan Kamps and Devon Long PR'd.”
Kamps finished fifth with a 78, while Long was eighth with an 83.
Manhattan Christian placed third as a team with a score of a 355. Cavan Visser led the Eagles with a 75 to tie for third with Jefferson’s Tyson Lee.
“Cavan played well,” Christian head coach Tom Hubers said. “Happy to see him finding his groove before divisionals.”
Caleb Anderson and Carter VanDyken just missed finishing in the top 10 for the Eagles with each carding an 86.
Manhattan finished with a team score of 381 led by Blake Bentle’s 91.
“The boys all scored in the 90's which is promising,” Manhattan head coach Pat Lynch said. “However, to make it out of our tough division we'll have to score in the mid to upper 80's.”
On the girls’ side, Manhattan Christian placed second with a score of 407, while Three Forks was third with a 412. Lone Peak won the team title with a 371.
The Eagles were led by Grace Aamot and Lindsay Cook, who each carded a 97 to finish in the top 10. But, Hubers noted, it was a tough day for the team.
“Girls did not play their best,” he said.
Ari Judd led Three Forks with an 88 to take third, while Lydia Kluin was fifth with a 93. Harkins believed Judd set a personal best.
Manhattan’s lone girl was Katelyn Sander, who carded a 102.
“Katelyn is playing very consistently, and I feel she's really close to breaking into the mid 90's,” said Lynch.
Christian will compete in the Western C Divisional Monday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, while Manhattan and Three Forks travel to Eureka on Tuesday for the Division 3 tournament.
