Due to ongoing constructing at the high school, Three Forks wasn’t able to host its annual Imerys Tournament to tip off the season over the weekend.
Instead, the boys and girls competed in the Coyote Classic in Shelby and won three of their four games. The boys defeated Fairfield and Malta, while the girls earned a split in the tournament.
“It was a fun weekend,” boys head coach Terry Hauser, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, said. “Was nice seeing teams out of the north, but I hope we can get our tournament going again next year.”
Led by a team-high 18 points from Owen Long, Three Forks won its season opener against Fairfield on Friday 72-69. Then the team rallied from a three-point halftime deficit Saturday to beat Malta 59-46. Long scored a game-high 27 points and connected on five 3’s against the Mustangs.
“It was a great weekend for us. We beat Fairfield who won a state title two years ago, got to state last year and have high expectations again this year,” said Hauser. “Then today came out flat and found ourselves down three at half to a young but talented athletic team in Malta. Made some adjustments at halftime and played solid enough to come out on top.”
Despite missing some late free throws, Three Forks held on to beat Fairfield in a contest that was tight from the start.
“We were up three with 1:30 left and missed two one and ones. Turned it over twice,” said Hauser. “But luckily we got stops and they couldn’t score.”
Mikey O’Dell finished with 15 points, while Austin Allen also reached double figures for the Wolves with 12. O’Dell added 13 points against Malta.
The Wolves also traveled to Twin Bridges Tuesday and led by 18 points from Long they posted a 77-46 victory.
Jacob Buchignani and Finn Tesoro also reached double figures with 12 points each, and the duo combined for four of the team’s six 3-pointers.
Three Forks’ girls began the season with a 35-26 victory against Fairfield and then lost to Malta 52-37. The win against Fairfield was the team’s first since 2017.
Ashlyn Swenson led the Wolves in the opener, scoring a game-high 13 points, including a pair of 3’s. Jayden Woodland chipped in with six points.
Swenson and Woodland both reached double figures against Malta with 11 points each. Fallon Page added eight.
Tuesday the Wolves lost a non-conference game against Twin Bridges 40-30. The Wolves scored 17 points in the first quarter to gain an eight-point lead, but was only able to tally 15 more over the next three quarters.
Swenson led the charge with a game-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
Three Forks will make its home debut Friday with another conference game against Whitehall and then wraps up the December portion of the schedule Dec. 21 at Jefferson.
Boys
Three Forks 72, Fairfield 69
Three Forks 14 22 20 16 - 72
Fairfield 19 15 20 15 - 69
THREE FORKS (1-0) - Austin Allen 5 1-2 12, Jacob Buchignani 3 0-0 7, Owen Long 6 4-4 18, Shane Williams 4 2-5 10, Finn Tesoro 3 3-5, 10, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Michael O’Dell 7 1-3 15. Totals: 28 11-19 72.
FAIRFIELD (1-1) - Bryden Batson 0 0-0 0, Brian Ward 1 1-2 4, Daniel Faith 7 0-0 16, Owen Cartwright 2 1-2 5, Cooper Christensen 4 3-5 13, Kaelob Flores 10 4-5 27, ColeNeal 0 2-2 2, Tyson Schenk 1 0-1 2. Totals: 25 11-17 69.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Long 2, Allen 1, Buchignani 1, Tesoro 1), Fair 8 (Flores 3, Faith 2, Christensen 2, Ward 1).
Three Forks 59, Malta 46
Malta 11 13 12 10 - 46
Three Forks 10 11 22 16 - 59
MALTA (1-1) - Seth Siewing 1 0-0 3, Stockton Okarart 1 0-0 2, Treyton Wicke 0 3-4 3, Bohdi Brenden 2 0-0 5, Jared Eggebrecht 2 0-0 5, Rex Williamson 8 1-2 19, Kaden Bishop 0 0-0 0, Connor Tuss 2 2-2 7, Jonathon Siewing 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-8 46.
THREE FORKS (2-0) - Austin Allen 1 2-2 4, Jacob Buchigani 1 6-9 8, Owen Long 11 0-0 27, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 1 0-0 2, Finn Tesoro 2 0-2 5, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Michael O’Dell 4 4-4 13. Totals: 20 12-17 59.
3-point goals: Mal6 (Williamson 2, S. Siewing 1, Brenden 1, Eggebrecht 1, Tuss 1), TF 7 (Long 5, Tesoro 1, O’Dell 1).
Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46
Three Forks 19 28 10 20 - 77
Twin Bridges 8 11 15 12 - 46
THREE FORKS (3-0) - Austin Allen 4 0-2 8, Jacob Buchignani 5 0-0 12, Owen Long 9 0-0 18, Walker Page 1 0-0 2, Shane Williams 1 1-2 3, Finn Tesoro 5 0-0 12, Collin Stone 2 0-0 6, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mikey O’Dell 2 0-0 4, Cory Potts 1 1-1 3, Caleb VanVleet 3 0-0 6, Dylan Swenson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 34 3-7 77.
TWIN BRIDGES (2-2) - Sam Konen 3 2-28, Connor Nye 4 0-2 11, Chase Fitzpatrick 4 0-2 9, Ricky Puckett 2 0-0 6, Taylor Smith 1 2-2 4, Reid Johnson 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 4-8 46.
3-point goals: TF 6 (Buchignani 2, Tesoro 2, Stone 2), TB 6 (Nye 3, Puckett 2, Fitzpatrick 1).
Girls
Three Forks 35, Fairfield 26
Three Forks 4 11 15 5 - 35
Fairfield 5 7 7 7 - 26
THREE FORKS (1-0) - Tanaya Hauser 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 2 0-0 4, Jayden Woodland 2 2-5 6, Brianna Warren 2 1-2 5, Ashlyn Swenson 3 5-10 13, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 2 0-4 4, Fallon Page 1 0-1 3, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-22 35.
FAIRFIELD (1-1) - Alexa Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Schenk 0 0-0 0, Natalie Kolste 2 2-2 6, Avery Schwbarth 0 0-0 0, Avery Pitcher 1 0-0 3, Guerne Becker 0 0-0 0, Emma Woods 3 1-2 10, Tori Jones 1 3-5 5, Toryn Martinez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 6-9 26.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Swenson 2, Page 1), Fair 4 (Woods 3, Pitcher).
Malta 52, Three Forks 37
Malta 16 12 5 19 - 52
Three Forks 7 13 4 13 - 37
MALTA (2-1) - Jylee Nelson 3 1-2 7, Elly Anderson 0 0-0 0, Brylee French 1 1-2 4, Arena Niebur 0 1-2 1, Justine Lamb 3 0-4 6, Addy Anderson 3 2-2 9, Maddie Williamson 1 0-0 2, Allison Kunze 9 5-6 23, Lauren Tuss 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Koss 0 0-0 0, Anna Harms 0 0-0 0, Aubri Weck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-18 52.
THREE FORKS (1-1) - Tanaya Hauser 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 2-2 2, Lily Jones 0 2-2 2, Jayden Woodland 3 2-4 11, Brianna Warren 0 0-2 0, Ashlyn Swenson 4 1-2 11, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 0 1-2 1, Fallon Page 3 0-0 8, Eva Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-14 37.
3-point goals: Mal 2 (French 1, Anderson 1), TF 7 (Woodland 3, Swenson 2, Page 2).
Twin Bridges 40, Three Forks 30
Three Forks 17 2 3 8 - 30
Twin Bridges 9 7 15 9 - 40
THREE FORKS (1-2) - Tanaya Hauser 0 0-0 0, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 0 0-2 0, Jayden Woodland 2 3-5 8, Briana Warren 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Swenson 6 1-2 17, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 1 2-4 4, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-15 40.
TWIN BRIDGES (4-0) - E. Meek 0 0-0 0, R. Waller 2 0-0 5, L. Crockett 0 0-0 0, E. Konen 2 7-8 11, A. Janzen 2 0-0 4, C. Kaiser 4 3-4 11, A. Dale 2 0-0 4, K. Dale 1 1-2 3, K. Pancost 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-14 40.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Swenson 4, Woodland 1), TB 1 (Waller).