...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and
significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for
some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have
appropriate knowledge and gear, and may want to consider alternate
plans.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Pacific cold front will bring periods of
accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then a
stronger cold front moves north to south Tuesday afternoon and
evening, bringing another round of accumulating snow, along with
gusty northerly winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Three Forks' Levi Wagner wins the 138 weight class at the 2023 MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday night.
BILLINGS — For the first time in program history, Three Forks brought home a silver trophy from the state Class B/C tournament.
The Wolves boasted three state champions, and four finalists, en route to finishing with 154.5 points at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Huntley Project won the team tilte with a score of 201.
“Kids worked really hard. We had a good tournament,” Wolves head coach Nye Howey said. “It was just hard to come out number one with Huntley in there. They’re a good team and they’re pretty tough.”
Three Forks brought home a trophy for the second time in program history (third in 2021) and had a school record four grapplers reach the finals. Three of those finalists — Cole Rogers (120), Dylan Kamps (145), and Levi Wagner (138) — won.
Rogers became a two-time state champion after pinning his first two opponents and then winning a 9-5 decision against Forsyth’s Payne Reilly in the semifinals. In the championship match, he notched a 10-7 win against Huntley Project’s Gavin Nedens.
Kamps and Wagner each pinned two of their opponents en route to claiming titles. Wagner won by fall against Cut Bank’s Alex Wahl in the finals.
Three Forks’ other finalist was Brayden Linville, who was seeking a third consecutive championship. But the senior lost in the finals to Eurkea’s Timothy Schmidt, 5-2.
“(Linville) had a real good career,” said Howey. “It’s going to be sad to see all those guys, they’re seniors other than Cole, so it’s going to be sad to see them go. But we’re still a very young program coming up next year. Looking forward, we still got a really young crew coming up, so we should be good for a while.”
Brummie Boggus, Mathias Hogue, and Chase Kirkland also placed for the Wolves. Boggus reached the semifinals and eventually placed third at 103, while Houge and Kirkland were fifth at 126 and 132, respectively.
“He (Hogue) ended up fifth as an eight grader, so that’s a pretty neat thing,” said Howey. “Wyatt Hart-Barker had a pretty good state tournament for being an eight-grader also.”
In addition, Howey noted the effort of Gabe Hungerford (145) and Jesse Eide (160). Hungerford finished 2-2 on the weekend.