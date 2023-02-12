Levi Wagner

Three Forks' Levi Wagner wins the 138 weight class at the 2023 MHSA All Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday night.

 AMY LYNN NELSON/Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — For the first time in program history, Three Forks brought home a silver trophy from the state Class B/C tournament.

The Wolves boasted three state champions, and four finalists, en route to finishing with 154.5 points at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Huntley Project won the team tilte with a score of 201.

