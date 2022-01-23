One day after blowing out Big Timber in a conference game at home, Three Forks came out flat Saturday on the road.
The Wolves trailed 17-9 after the first quarter en route to a 53-45 non-conference defeat to Columbus. It was just the team’s second loss of the season.
“We played one good quarter,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “Came out sluggish with little energy. Not sure if it was the long road trip. They did a great job defensively and we didn’t execute when we needed to.”
Despite the slow start, the Wolves did rally in the third quarter to take a 41-37 lead. They outscored Columbus 19-10 in the frame with Austin Allen, Jacob Buchingnani and Owen Long combining for all 19 points.
But Three Forks did not score from the field in the fourth quarter — its four points came on free throws from Mikey O’Dell — and was outscored 16-4 over the final eight minutes of play.
Long finished with a team-high 15 points, while Buchingnani had 12.
Against Big Timber, the Wolves had 11 players score in a 78-47 District 5B rout. Three Forks tallied 24 points in the first quarter, including 11 from Buchingnani, en route to taking a 40-18 lead at halftime.
Buchingnani and Long each finished with 16 points, while Dylan Swenson also reached double figures with 10.
Three Forks (10-2, 6-0 District 5B) returns to action Thursday at Whitehall and then hosts Jefferson Friday.
Three Forks 78, Big Timber 47
Big Timber 11 7 11 18 - 47
Three Forks 24 16 19 19 - 78
BIG TIMBER (4-8) - Kuirt Gullings 4 1-2 10, Jose Pullman 0 0-0 0, Kyler Mehus 1 2-4 5, Conner Giesecke 3 1-2 8, Chase Schieffert 1 0-0 3, Trevor Mosness 3 2-2 8, Tanner Gregorich 3 1-1 7, David Osen 0 0-0 0, Sage Nation 1 0-0 2, Spencer Stosich 0 0-0 0, JP Stosich 0 0-0 0, Kade Gardiner 1 0-0 2, Caleb Stosich 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 7-11 47.
THREE FORKS (10-1) - Austin Allen 3 0-1 6, Jacob Buchignani 6 0-1 16, Owen Long 8 0-1 16, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 1 0-3 2, Finn Tesoro 2 2-2 8, Rylan Koch 2 0-0 4, Mikey O’Dell 1 2-3 4, Cory Potts 1 5-6 7, Caleb VanVleet 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 4 0-0 10, Sam Tesoro 1 0-0 2, Carson Woodland 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 9-17 78.
3-point goals: BT 4 (Gullings 1, Mehus 1, Giesecke 1, Schieffert 1), TF 9 (Buchignani 4, F. Tesoro 2, Swenson 2, Woodland 1).
Columbus 53, Three Forks 45
Three Forks 9 13 19 4 - 45
Columbus 17 10 10 16 - 53
THREE FORKS (10-2) - Austin Allen 2 0-2 4, Jacob Buchgnani 5 1-1 12, Owen Long 6 1-2 15, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 3 0-0 8, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Mikey O’Dell 0 6-6 6. Totals: 16 8-11 45.
COLUMBUS - Mason Meier 1 3-4 6, Kaeden Daniels 1 1-3 3, Cash Kramer 1 0-0 3, Colby Martinez 5 2-4 15, Caden Meier 0 0-0 0, Cale Chamberlin 6 6-6 20, Michael Carl 1 0-0 2, Hayden Steffenson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 12-17 53.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Long 2, Tesoro 2, Buchgnani 1), Col 7 (Martinez 3, Chamberlin 2, M. Meier 1, Kramer 1).