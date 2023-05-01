Tennis Ball

It was a busy weekend of tennis for Three Forks during the DawgBite Invitational hosted by Townsend in Helena. The Wolves competed against nine teams over the course of two days and won 15 matches Saturday after winning seven on Friday.

Day 1 of the tournament featured matches against Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Fairfield, Lone Peak, Simms and Townsend. Players were only allowed 75 minutes per match and the Wolves had some struggles.

