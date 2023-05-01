It was a busy weekend of tennis for Three Forks during the DawgBite Invitational hosted by Townsend in Helena. The Wolves competed against nine teams over the course of two days and won 15 matches Saturday after winning seven on Friday.
Day 1 of the tournament featured matches against Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Fairfield, Lone Peak, Simms and Townsend. Players were only allowed 75 minutes per match and the Wolves had some struggles.
“We struggled a little to find our pace especially against teams we hadn't played yet like Lone Peak, Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Simms,” Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver said. “We had only 1 hour, 15 minutes on each court and had to travel around a bit so it made for less matches and shortened matches which were challenging.”
Still, there were bright spots and plenty of close matches. The doubles team of Alicia Deriana and Ruby Warden lost in a tiebreaker, 6-7, to Townsend’s Liz Collins and Lexi Howard.
“We are looking forward to a rematch at divisionals,” said Lauver.
In singles play, Ali Kotter competed in the No. 1 spot and had strong matches against her opponents, including Maya Wilson of Fairfield and Baylee Herman from Simms.
Lauver also noted the effort of Sarah Christman at No. 2, who was competitive in three losses.
Overall, the Wolves finished the day 7-9 in match play.
Saturday, Three Forks competed against Chinook, Great Falls Center, Jefferson and Wolf Point. The Wolves finished with a 15-6 record and players were given an additional 15 minutes per match.
“Everyone on the team had a win this day in some of the hottest weather we have played in at 75 degrees and very little shade,” noted Lauver.
Christman and Kotter each notched multiple wins on the day and had “some of the most hustle for points against opponents we have faced.”
Malia Eriksson and Claire Cutler competed at No. 3 and 4 singles and won all their matches in what Lauver said were consistent performances. Eriksson and Cutler each went 4-0 on the day
In doubles, Deriana and Warden finished 3-1, while Maddie Griffiths and Karin Williams were 2-1. Like Deriana and Warden, Griffiths and Williams’ loss came to a duo from Chinook (Jeni Mord/Jenna Liddle) with a tiebreak in the first set resulting in a 6-7, 5-7 loss.
Three Forks returns to action Tuesday in Phillipsburg then travels to East Helena for a tournament over the weekend.