Following two days of competition the Three Forks girls’ tennis team qualified a pair of doubles teams to next week’s state Class B-C tournament.
The Wolves also earned a runner up finish at the Southeast B-C Divisional, which was held in Butte. Three Forks finished with 34 points while Townsend won the championship with 42.
Alicia Deriana and Ruby Warden defeated teammates Maddie Griffiths and Karin Williams in the third place match. Deriana and Warden won the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, but both teams are headed to state as top four singles players and doubles teams advanced.
“In their final match against each other it was truly some of the best and most difficult tennis they played this season,” Three Forks head coach Janna Lauver said. “Warden and Deriana used consistent coverage at the net and in the court to win their points. Williams and Griffiths had impressive teamwork and used many strategies to advance. We cannot wait to see what they can do at state.”
In singles action, four Three Forks players met each other in loser-out action Friday. Sophie Meskimen defeated Lauren Stone 7-6, 6-4, while Ali Kotter was leading Macie Jensen 5-7, 7-5, 3-1 in the third set before Jensen was forced to forfeit due to an injury.
“Kotter and Jensen’s match went into another long run and a third set which resulted in a forfeit due to Jensen’s ongoing knee injuries,” said Lauver. “Meskimen and Kotter advanced to the next round where they challenged their opponents in severe wind gusts that took their games all over the court, and continued throughout the entire day.”
Red Lodge’s Krista Hartman beat Meskiman 6-2, 6-4, while Townsend’s Angie Theriault defeated Kotter 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
Lauver added that despite the losses in singles, players earned points that contributed to the team bringing home a second place trophy. She also praised the leadership of her seniors.
“I have to send a huge shout out to our seniors Macie and Lauren, who without a doubt, led the team through bad weather, long matches, meets and intense practices for the last nine weeks,” said Lauver. “We’ll miss their leadership, contributions and their support next season. We wish them the best on their next adventures post graduation.”
The state tournament will be held May 19-21 in Bozeman.