Three Forks Wolves

Although Three Forks never gave up Friday night, the team was unable to get over the hump in the second half of a semifinal loss at the Southern B Divisional.

The Wolves got within a point, 46-45, on a bucket by Dylan Swenson with 2:05 remaining, but scored just one more point down the stretch in a 51-46 loss to Columbus at First Interstate Arena in Billings. A victory would have clinched a state berth for Three Forks, which entered the tournament as the defending Class B champion.

Tags

