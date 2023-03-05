Although Three Forks never gave up Friday night, the team was unable to get over the hump in the second half of a semifinal loss at the Southern B Divisional.
The Wolves got within a point, 46-45, on a bucket by Dylan Swenson with 2:05 remaining, but scored just one more point down the stretch in a 51-46 loss to Columbus at First Interstate Arena in Billings. A victory would have clinched a state berth for Three Forks, which entered the tournament as the defending Class B champion.
The Wolves (12-11) then lost to Lame Deer, 73-55, in a loser-out game Saturday morning at Rocky Mountain College. With the top four teams advancing to state Three Forks would still have qualified with a win but was outscored 17-4 in the fourth quarter of the season-ending loss.
Shane Williams led Three Forks with 18 points and Swenson had 12 against Columbus. But the Wolves never found a way to contain Hayden Stefferson, a 6-9 junior post.
Stefferson scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots. He finished a perfect 11 of 11 from the field.
Saturday, the Wolves trailed by three at halftime and then 46-41 heading into the fourth quarter before Lame Deer pulled away.
Swenson tallied a team-high 24 points and was 12 of 14 from the line, but Kendall Russell poured in a game-high 30 points in leading the Morning Stars to victory.
The Wolves’ Caleb Van Vleet and Hunter Feddes combined for 17 points.
Columbus 51, Three Forks 46
Three Forks 15 13 5 13 - 46
Columbus 16 8 13 14 - 51
THREE FORKS (12-10) – Sam Tesoro 4, Hunter Feddes 6, Colten Hayder 2, Shane Williams 18, Dylan Swenson 12, Caleb VanVleet 4.