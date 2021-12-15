Three Forks’ wrestling team collected five team victories over the weekend at the Whitehall Duals. The Wolves finished with a 5-3 record at the two-day tournament, which featured Class B as well as Class AA junior varsity squads.
Three Forks defeated Helena Capital JV 48-24, Gallatin JV 40-30, Belgrade JV 42-12, Billings Senior JV 34-30, and Great Falls CMR JV 42-12. The team lost to Jefferson 48-24, Billings West JV 58-18, and Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 42-23.
“We started out pretty slow, but we turned it around. We moved a lot of kids around to fill weight classes,” Three Forks head coach Nye Howey said. “Overall we are wrestling well with the need for a lot of improvement. We did see some improvement with everyone of our wrestlers, and there is still a lot of season left.”
Three Forks improved to 74-38 in matches in a strong follow up a fourth place finish at the season-opening Badger Invitational in Cascade.
Belgrade’s junior varsity also competed at the duals. While results were unavailable, head coach Bryce Weatherston noted it was a good tournament for the team.
“Talking to the coaches that were there for that, they had nothing but great things to say,” Weatherston said. “I believe that every wrestler that went down there was over 50 percent on their wins, and that’s against varsity teams and JV teams.”
Manhattan traveled to Glasgow and placed 22nd at the 26th annual Scottie Invitational. Senior Dante Suazo and freshman Cooper Smith notched a victory at 152 and 120, respectively.
Senior Cyrus Richardson was pinned in his first match at 170 and then sat out the rest of the tournament due to injury.
“We had to pull Cyrus Richardson from the tournament for medical reasons. Our priority is getting his health squared away so that he can return and wrestle to his full capacity,” Manhattan head coach Patrick Hutchins said. “When he is firing on all cylinders, he is a force on the mat, but he just isn’t able to do that for a whole match due to circumstances beyond our control.”
On the girls’ side, Manhattan’s Payton Johnson earned a runner up finish in the 152/170 bracket. Hutchins noted it was a “breakout performance.”
Sidney’s boys won the tournament with 232.5 points, while Huntley Project (166) and Glasgow (123) rounded out the top three teams.
“I’m very pleased with the effort each one of them put in this weekend and I’m glad that they get to see their hard work in the practice room materialize into some tangible success,” Hutchins said. “I expect that will continue through next weekend at CMR.”
All three teams return to action Dec. 17-18 at the annual Holiday Classic in Great Falls hosted by Great Falls CMR.