Three Forks’ new softball program made its debut Friday with a conference doubleheader at Florence-Carlton.
The defending state champions swept the twinbill 17-2 and 11-5. The Falcons actually trailed 5-2 going into the bottom of the fourth before rallying to beat Three Forks in Game 2.
In the opener, Florence-Carlton jumped out to 4-0 lead en route to a five inning victory. Hailey Sutton hit a home run, while Olivia Coulter and Ava Philbrick each hit a triple and Elise Schneider had a double.
The Wolves were led by Ada Rae Thomas, who smacked a double for one of the team’s two hits.
In Game 2, Nova Ervin hit a double for Three Forks and Thomas fared well in the circle during a complete game effort.
Philbrick and Sutton each had three hits, including doubles, to lead the Falcons.
The Wolves are scheduled to play again on Tuesday at Ennis.
Florence-Carlton 17, Three Forks 2
Three Forks 011 00 - 2 2 4
Florence-Carlton 454 40 - 17 10 0
Fallon Page and Sierra Schall. Autumn Sutton and n/a.
THREE FORKS (0-1) - Tycie Davis 0-1, Schall 0-1, Ada Rae Thomas 1-2 (2B), Page 1-1, Eva Parker 0-2, Karlie McDermott 0-2, Nova Ervin 0-1, Sierra Lindquist 0-2, Maycee Church 0-2.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (1-0) - Olivia Coulter 3-3 (3B), A. Sutton 0-1, Rylee Yeoman 1-3, Ava Philbrick 2-3 (3B), Hailey Sutton 1-2 (HR), Madison Potter 0-1, Lily Bender 0-1, Kaylee Crawford 1-3, Elise Schneider 1-1 (2B), Taylor Pyette 1-1.
Florence-Carlton 11, Three Forks 5
Three Forks 020 300 0 - 5 4 1
Florence-Carlton 200 510 3 - 11 16 2
Ada Rae Thomas and Sierra Schall. Rylee Yeoman, Autumn Sutton (4) and n/a.
THREE FORKS (0-2) - Tycie Davis 0-2, Schall 1-3, Thomas 0-3, Fallon Page 1-2, Eva Parker 0-3, Cherish Allen 0-3, Nova Ervin 1-3 (2B), Arabella McCauley 1-3, Maycee Church 0-2.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (2-0) - Olivia Coulter 2-5, Maggie Schneider 2-4, Yeoman 1-4, Ava Philbrick 3-5 (2B), Hailey Sutton 3-4 (2B), Madison Potter 0-4, A. Sutton 1-2 (2B), Kaylee Crawford 1-3, Taylor Pyette 3-4.