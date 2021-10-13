While the end result was a league loss Tuesday night, Three Forks’ volleyball team gained quite a bit of confidence.
The Wolves rallied from a 2-0 match deficit to force a fifth set against Townsend. The Bulldogs hung on, however, to post a 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6 District 5B victory.
“We are super excited about the grit and fight our kids displayed tonight. They played so incredibly hard and executed our game plan,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said. “We unfortunately fell a little flat in game five. Have to give Townsend credit, they do a lot of really nice things.”
Natalie Pestel and Haylee Wilson combined for 21 kills for Three Forks, while Macie Jensen and Addison Pestel had 25 and 23 digs, respectively.
Townsend was led by Trinity Wilson, who tallied a match-high 24 kills and had six blocks.
“All in all, there were so many wins for us tonight,” said Mack. “We just have to keep pushing ourselves in practices and continue to take steps forward.”
Three Forks (4-6, 2-6 District 5B) is back in action Friday hosting Ennis.
Tigers rally to defeat Big Timber
Manhattan improved to 6-2 in conference play Tuesday night after rallying to beat Big Timber in a District 5B match.
Led by 14 kills and four blocks from Andi Day Douma, the Tigers posted a 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-11 victory.
Adele Didriksen added nine kills, while Camdyn Holgate dished out 25 assists in addition to tallying 15 digs.
Manhattan (8-3) wraps up the home portion of its schedule Thursday against Townsend.
Townsend def. Three Forks 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6.
